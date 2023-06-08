DAD DESERVES FLOWERS TOO: MANLY MAN CO.'S MEATY BOUQUETS, INCLUDING BEEF JERKY FLOWERS ARRANGED IN A BEER MUG VASE, FOR UNFORGETTABLE FATHER'S DAY GIFTS

VISTA, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, break free from tradition and celebrate the remarkable men in our lives with a unique twist on a classic gift. Manly Man Co., the pioneer of unforgettable gifts for men, proudly presents their Meaty Bouquets—a captivating and savory alternative to traditional floral arrangements. It's time to embrace the idea that Dad deserves flowers too, but with a manly and meaty twist.

The Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet & Beer Mug Vase = #1 Gift For Father's Day (PRNewswire)

While flowers have long been the go-to gift for special occasions, we believe that fathers deserve a gift as bold, flavorful, and distinct as they are. Manly Man Co. introduces their collection of Meaty Bouquets, where delicately carved and perfectly seasoned beef jerky replaces the conventional petals. Let your dad revel in the delight of a bouquet that not only captivates the senses but satisfies his inner carnivore.

Manly Man Co. is A Veteran-Owned Business

Key features of Manly Man Co.'s Meaty Bouquets for Father's Day include:

Savory and Succulent Selections: Each Meaty Bouquet is meticulously handcrafted using premium beef jerky, expertly seasoned to tantalize taste buds and provide a truly indulgent experience. From smoky and spicy flavors to tangy and sweet profiles, there's a bouquet to satisfy every palate.



Manly Presentation: These meaty creations are elegantly arranged to resemble a traditional flower bouquet. Instead of delicate petals, they feature artfully carved and beautifully arranged slices of beef jerky, expertly assembled to create a visually stunning display that captures the essence of masculinity.



Beer Mug Vase: Manly Man Co. takes the presentation of their Meaty Bouquets to the next level by arranging them in pint glass beer mugs. This distinctive choice of vase adds an element of masculinity and pairs perfectly with the savory and meaty bouquet, creating a gift that celebrates your dad's love for both great flavors and quality brews.

Greg Murray, founder of Manly Man Co., shares his inspiration: "Why should flowers have all the fun? Dads deserve to receive gifts that truly reflect their unique personalities. Our Meaty Bouquets provide a delicious and distinctive alternative that celebrates their love for savory delights."

This Father's Day, let your dad savor a gift that truly embodies his individuality. Surprise him with a Meaty Bouquet from Manly Man Co. and watch his face light up with delight. It's time to redefine the art of gifting for fathers and show them that they too can receive a bouquet that satisfies their taste buds and brings a smile to their face.

Manly Man Co's Father's Day gift line-up:

What says you love your 'manly man' Dad more than a dozen beef jerky 'flowers' in a handsome bouquet delivered in a pint glass vase?

Ditch the pretty flowers for the perfect meat-based manly version.

$69.00 for 8, $89.00 for a full dozen, available in 3 flavors.

The perfect flowers for Dad are edible! This arrangement includes an assortment of individually packaged thick-cut slices of gourmet bacon... not the regular grocery store stuff, this is cooked in mama's kitchen. Each bouquet is delivered ready to enjoy and includes:

(5x) Smokehouse - Sweet & Spicy, (5x) Smokehouse - Sweet, (5x) Smokehouse - Habanero Heat,

and (5x) Smokehouse - Thai Curry.

$69.00

Based on our extremely popular Original Meathearts, Carnivores can now enjoy packs of mini laser-etched beef jerky hearts, laser engraved with Father's Day sentiments such as "#1 Dad" and "My Hero. " Each beef Jerky Father's Day heart is made in the USA at The Manly Man Co.'s Southern California headquarters.

$24.50

Laser-Etched Heart Shapes

Laser-Engraved Slogans & Designs

Slogans: #1 Dad®, My Hero , Best Friend, Pop U Rock!

The Valentine's edition Meathearts famously sold out in one hour, broke Manly Man Co's servers due to so much traffic and shattered daily sales records! We're expecting the same with the brand new Father's Day Edition Meathearts.

Why would any man want a boring cardboard card when they could get a custom card laser-etched on beef jerky? Customers are encouraged to print whatever message they want to deliver directly to their 'manly man' Dad. (We don't judge.)

$23.99 for 100 custom characters laser engraved on a card-sized (4"x9") sheet of delicious beef jerky.

The Beef Bouquet

Here's another radically superior beefy bouquet choice for Dad. It's a tasty and tasteful arrangement of gourmet beef sticks in multiple flavors.

$59.00

(includes 5x smokehouse beef sticks, 5x Teriyaki Beef Sticks and 5x smokehouse hot and spicy sticks.)

Sure, you want to gift Dad a King of the remote, Free Movie Night (Dad's Choice,) Free Day of No Kids Whining' and Free Car Wash coupon book … but what if dad could have his coupons and eat them too? Manly Man Co. has invented the world's first 'Carnivore friendly' Father's Day coupon book made of original smokehouse flavour beef jerky laser-etched with coupons of your choice.

Dad gets something to chew on and must rip out the beef jerky coupon and eat it to redeem.

Each book has your choice of our favourite coupons or it can be customized on demand. The cover page is customizable with up to 4 kids' names.

$69.00 for 6 pages

$89.00 for 8 pages

Available for purchase as of June 1st, 2023.

'Manly' Beef Jerky Ties

Cheekily based on traditional ties (the most predictable of Father's Day gifts), the 'Manly Man' version lets you gift your tie and eat it too. Crafted in delicious beef jerky and laser cut in the shape of a tie, the Meat-tie gives Dad something to talk about (and chew on.)

The 'ties' feature Father's Day sentiments such as 'My Hero,' and '#1 Dad.'

$23.50

Available for purchase as of June 1st, 2023.

About Manly Man Co.

Manly Man Co. was born out of a desire to revolutionize gifting for men. Founder Greg Murray recognized the need for unique and captivating gifts that cater to men's interests and preferences. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovative designs, Manly Man Co. continues to redefine the gifting experience for men across the country.

