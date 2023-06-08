CHILDHOOD CANCER FOUNDATION EXECUTIVE NAMED TO NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH NCI BRAIN MALIGNANCIES STEERING COMMITTEE

Amanda Haddock of Dragon Master Initiative adds patient voice and technology expertise.

WICHITA, Kan., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Master Initiative today announced that its founder and president Amanda Haddock has joined the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Cancer Institute (NCI) Brain Malignancies Steering Committee. The committee was formed in 2010 to address the design, prioritization, and evaluation of concepts for all pediatric brain cancer trials and large phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials in adult brain cancers.

Amanda Haddock has demonstrated an ability to advocate on behalf of patients, ensuring they are always the focus.

In her new role, Haddock is determined to make sure the patient's interests are kept at the forefront of clinical trial design and implementation. She remarked, "I'll strive to keep the patient's needs at the focus of not only how projects are developed but also how quickly they are developed. My goal is to bring kinder, more effective treatments to the brain cancer community as fast as possible."

Long-time colleague Dr. Adam Resnick, Co-Scientific Chair, Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) and Principal Investigator, Gabriella Miller Kids First Data Resource Center, expressed what makes Haddock such an effective advocate for brain tumor patients. "Amanda does not shy from learning about the complexities of the scientific and medical landscapes that drive brain tumor research. She is often the only participant who is not a researcher or clinician in childhood cancer working groups." Further, he stated, "She has demonstrated an ability to listen carefully, ask thoughtful questions, and advocate on behalf of patients and their families. She is not afraid to challenge researchers to think carefully about their efforts in ensuring that patient needs are central to their goals."

In addition to her role at Dragon Master Initiative, Haddock serves as a founding member of the Executive Council of the CBTN. She spoke at the NCI Childhood Cancer Data Initiative (CCDI) Kickoff and most recently participated in the Cancer Moonshot Childhood Cancer Forum at the White House. And, she serves on both the CCDI Cross-Cutting Working Group and the NIH Cloud Compute Working Group. Haddock was recognized with the White House Champion of Change Award for Precision Medicine in 2015.

Haddock lost her 18-year-old son David to Glioblastoma Multiforme, a form of brain tumor, in 2012. His example of positivity and courage inspires her to this day.

Founded in 2013 as a 501(c)3 charity by Amanda Haddock, Richard Haddock, and David Hermann, the goal of Dragon Master Foundation is to find cures for cancer through scientific collaboration and building access to data to empower research. For more information, visit dragonmaster.org.

