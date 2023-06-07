VAPORESSO Celebrates a Stellar First Half of 2023 with Multiple Award Wins and Industry Recognitions

The leading vaping brand gains impressive achievements for both brand and products, showcasing its commitment to innovation, reliability, and style.

SHENZHEN, China, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a global leader in the vaping industry, is proud to announce a successful first half of 2023, having already secured 61 prestigious awards and accolades from numerous industry-leading media outlets.

On a brand level, VAPORESSO has garnered six major awards, including Vapouround's Best International Brand, VersedVaper's Best Vaping Brands, and VAPEHK's Best Vaping Brand. The brand's outstanding performance underscores its commitment to its three core values: Innovation, Reliability, and Style. Its continuous dedication to excellence is encapsulated in the brand's slogan, "Move Beyond Ordinary," which reflects its ambition to push the boundaries of the vaping industry.

In terms of product achievements, VAPORESSO's flagship LUXE X/XR/XR MAX and XROS 3/3 MINI/3 NANO series have made a significant impact on the market, securing accolades across eight and 11 industry lists, respectively. The LUXE series' latest addition, the LUXE XR MAX, has garnered widespread praise and awards, such as VersedVaper's Best Pod Vapes and MyVapeReview's Best Pod Vapes of 2023. Similarly, the XROS series' new product, the XROS 3 NANO, has captured the market's attention, winning Vaping360's Best Pod Vape and Ecigclick's Best Vapes for Beginners 2023.

These achievements highlight VAPORESSO's commitment to providing exceptional user experiences and its relentless pursuit of innovation and improvement. By consistently introducing cutting-edge products, the brand solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the vaping industry and reaffirms its dedication to delivering high-quality, reliable, and stylish vaping solutions to customers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to have received so many awards and recognitions during the first half of 2023," said Jimmy Hu, Vice President of VAPORESSO. "As we look forward to the second half of 2023, we will continue our growth and innovation, cementing VAPORESSO's position as the industry leader in vaping, and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the vaping industry and providing our customers with the best possible experience."

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

