Samuel Adams Introduces the 'I CAN't' Can to Help Drinkers Scratch the Itch to Ditch

The Ultimate Accessory to Get Back to the True Meaning of Summer: Beer

BOSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Adams believes summer should be about letting loose with a cold beer. But, all too often, unwanted obligations cut into our well-deserved beer time. To help the whopping 80% of Americans1 that say they have obligations on their calendar they would be eager to ditch this summer, Samuel Adams created the ultimate summertime accessory - the Samuel Adams 'I CAN't' Can.

Scratch the itch to ditch; introducing the Samuel Adams ‘I CAN’t’ Can (PRNewswire)

If you can't make it - shake it! Shake the 'I CAN't' Can and an excuse will appear at the top of the mock can. Your favorite summer ale now provides the perfect excuses to bail! Available for pre-order now, drinkers can head to the Sam Adams Store to get their hands on a limited-edition 'I CAN't' Can.

"Summer should be the season of fun, not obligations," said Lauren Price, Head of Brand, Samuel Adams. "We created the 'I CAN't' Can as a lighthearted way to help drinkers take a well-deserved break from some of life's less desirable occasions and return to what they love most - cracking open a cold one. Next time an unwanted obligation is part of the plan, just reach for the 'I CAN't' Can."

Americans are ready to ditch summer obligations. A recent survey1 from Samuel Adams conducted online by The Harris Poll confirms that 80% of Americans say they have obligations on their calendar they would be eager to ditch this summer, but 22% have struggled to come up with a believable excuse to bail. Enter the I CAN't Can!

'I CAN't' Can Product Details:

$5.30 , as a nod to Samuel Adams Summer Ale's 5.3% ABV. The 'I CAN't' Can is available while supplies last on the Sam Adams Store for, as a nod to5.3% ABV.

The mock 12 oz can features 12 excuses, brewed to help adults who need an 'out' like:

Raise a Can to Summer:

With those unwanted plans out of the way, you can get back to the true meaning of summer: beer. Kick back with the new Samuel Adams Ditch Days Variety Pack, featuring fan-favorites Summer Ale and Porch Rocker, alongside new variety pack exclusives – Summer Adventure Lager and Take-A-Day IPA.

Summer Ale : Crisp, refreshing and easy-drinking, this American wheat ale is synonymous with summer. With a citrus blend of orange, lime, and lemon peels and a hint of pepper from West-African Grains of Paradise, it's perfect for ditching the hustle and enjoying the summer heat.

Porch Rocker: Beat the heat with Porch Rocker, a tangy twist on the traditional Bavarian Radler. Named after the cyclist that inspired it, our take starts with a crisp golden Helles lager and adds a blend of real lemons to create a refreshing, fresh-squeezed flavor.

Summer Adventure Lager: A crisp and smooth summer Lager with pineapple and lime, perfect for any summertime adventure.

Take-A-Day IPA: Enjoy a juicy and refreshing IPA that's sessionable, thirst-quenching and full of orange flavor for a perfectly sweet, summer taste profile.

Drinkers nationwide can find the new Samuel Adams Ditch Days Variety Pack or other seasonal offerings in their area by visiting samueladams.com/find-a-sam.

Additional Survey1 Findings:

Almost half of Americans (49%) say Summer is a good season to prioritize vacations over obligations, more than Spring (24%), Winter (18%), and Fall (17%).

But what obligations are Americans most eager to ditch?

ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS: THE BEER

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer.

ABOUT BOSTON BEER COMPANY

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, and Hard Mountain Dew, as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

1Survey Methodology: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Sam Adams from May 2-4, 2023 among 2,040 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact SamAdamsPR@mullenlowe.com.

