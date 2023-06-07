G-shock Celebrates 40th Anniversary with New Remaster Black Collection

The 3-Piece Collection Celebrates the History and Evolution of the G-SHOCK Brand Over the Past Four Decades

DOVER, N.J., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. continues its celebration of G-SHOCK's 40th anniversary with a new collection of three timepieces that honor milestones that the brand has accomplished since its founding. The Remaster Black collection features the DWE5657RE-1, DW6640RE-1, and GA2140RE-1A, each of which represents a new evolution in function, material or both, for the beloved G-SHOCK silhouettes.

Paying homage to the DW5600C and DW5700C, the DWE5657RE-1 combines the two iconic watches that first debuted in 1987 and kicked off G-SHOCK's growing popularity throughout the 1990s and beyond, in a way that keeps the original models faithfully maintained while providing upgrades to the watch's design features. A unique core guard structure allows for the interchanging of the bezel for two different looks to be enjoyed, reminiscent of the DW-5600 or DW-5700. A new Super Illuminator and five-year battery round out some of the technical enhancements.

The foundation of the DW6640RE-1 is rooted in the DW-6600, a digital watch that made its debut in 1994. With the first-ever electroluminescent (EL) backlight in a G-SHOCK, the unique graphic display and backlight have been upgraded to highlight the brand's continuing evolvement. Preserving the original round case design and front button, the DW6640RE-1 now has Super Illuminator, which, when activated, showcases the 40th-anniversary logo, in addition to an extended battery life of five years.

Noted as the new face of G-SHOCK since its debut in 2019, the GA2140RE-1A is based on the GA2100 line and has a streamlined, minimalist octagonal form that calls back to the first-ever G-SHOCK. This iconic design introduced for the next generation of G-SHOCK fanatics incorporates special design features that commemorate the 40th anniversary in its newest iteration.

To memorialize the historical evolution and milestones of the brand since its founding, the Remaster Black collection, drawing inspiration from stone monuments that stand the test of time, has iconic model #s imprinted into the bands using a hot-stamping process. This technique not only imparts the launch years of these iconic models but also creates a textural, indented effect that is subtle yet impactful. Highlights include the very first G-SHOCK in 1983, the introduction of the FROGMAN, MUDMAN, and many more. The watches also feature a metal band loop with gold colored IP with the words "Since 1983" and four stars engraved on the metal, as well as a star on the mode button and commemorative 40th-anniversary logo engraved on the case back.

Showcasing G-SHOCK's continuous evolvement and focus on creating products that are less harmful to the planet, the collection is made of bio-based resin, which is produced using renewable organic resources. To further emphasize the importance of reducing the brand's ecological footprint, each timepiece comes in eco-friendly packaging made of recycled materials. Shaped like the "G" in G-SHOCK, the outer box is made of recycled paper and vegetable ink and the DWE5657RE-1 packaging also includes a special box made of pulp material to house the extra interchangeable bezel.

The new timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

1/100s Stopwatch (24 Hr)

1s, 24hTimer (24 Hr)

Multi-Function alarm (DWE5657RE-1 & DW6640RE-1)

5 Daily Alarms (GA2140RE-1A)

LED Backlight (Super Illuminator) - (DWE5657RE-1 & DW6640RE-1)

Double LED Light (Super Illuminator) – (GA2140RE-1)

Full Auto Calendar

Flash Alert (DWE5657RE-1 & DW6640RE-1)

World Time 31TZ, 48Cities+UTC (GA2140RE-1A)

The G-SHOCK Remaster Black collection is available for purchase now with the DWE5657RE-1 retailing for $180 and the DW6640RE-1 and GA2140RE-1A retailing for $150. The collection is available at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

