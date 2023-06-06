TruGreen Supports Recipients of the 2023 First Tee College Scholarship Program

Scholarship Program helps foster the next generation of leaders and changemakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen®, the nation's leading lawn care provider, and First Tee, a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf, have announced their selection of the First Tee College Scholarship Program Class of 2023. The 2023 class features 24 college-bound students from across the country.

This year, First Tee saw the most competitive applicant pool to date, including applicants from 59 different First Tee Chapters spanning 31 states while spending on average nine years within First Tee Programing. TruGreen, and other corporate partners that provide resources to allow First Tee to successfully advance its mission, were part of the national review committee for the Class of 2023. The process included written applications and interviews that evaluated graduating high school seniors planning to attend college the following year and active members of First Tee chapters on academic performance, financial need, volunteerism, and other criteria.

TruGreen and other corporate partners provide financial support to facilitate the First Tee College Scholarship Program. Beyond financial support, TruGreen supports the enhanced program in the following ways:

Education: TruGreen collaborates with the First Tee team to create engaging development workshops that allow scholars to work on their personal and professional growth in a fun and safe environment. The first workshop TruGreen and the Class of 2023 will be a part of is the Pre-College Summer Retreat, where scholars will have the opportunity to grow in their professional development while connecting with colleagues and invited speakers. This year, Dr. Roger May , a current First Tee mentor and Director of Technical Operations at TruGreen, will lead a workshop on "Maximizing Relationship Building," equipping scholars with the keys to fostering successful relationships throughout their collegiate journey and careers.

Mentorship: Being an organization committed to building the next generation of scientific leaders, TruGreen personally matches mentors with individual scholars help to inspire, teach and motivate them to develop as they prepare to take their passions and education into real-world application. Within the 2023 Class, there are nine students aspiring to pursue careers in plant science or other science-based professions that TruGreen associates will support.

Events: From PGA TOUR events to seasonal workshops, TruGreen regularly brings First Tee participants and scholars together. This summer, TruGreen is supporting First Tee – Greater Philadelphia the host chapter of the First Tee Game Changers Academy, a five-day learning and empowerment academy for current participants. TruGreen associates also volunteer with local chapters to help participants develop life skills.

"At TruGreen, we take pride in supporting the First Tee College Scholarship Program. It's truly a privilege to make meaningful connections through mentorship relationships with such inspiring young minds, and we have seen firsthand the positive impact this program has as mentees navigate their college years." said John Cowles, President & CEO of TruGreen. "Congratulations to the First Tee Scholars Class of 2023! We look forward to witnessing the future impact these alumni will have on our communities."

For more information about TruGreen's partnership with First Tee and the First Tee College Scholarship Program visit TruGreen.com

About TruGreen

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub and pest services focused on exceeding its customers needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, please visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About PGA TOUR First Tee Foundation ("First Tee")

First Tee (www.firsttee.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization that is supported by the PGA TOUR. Its mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. Since 1997, First Tee has expanded to reach millions of kids annually through its network of 150 chapters, 11,000 schools and 1,900 youth centers. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, programs are delivered in all 50 United States and select international locations. President George W. Bush serves as Honorary Chair.

