Scorpion Partners with Thumbtack to Drive Business Growth for Service Professionals

Unique integration streamlines digital marketing to help home service professionals book more profitable jobs

SALT LAKE CITY, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing technology, today announced a partnership and first-of-its-kind integration with Thumbtack , the modern home management platform. With this partnership, Thumbtack pros can now integrate their accounts with Scorpion's Advertising & Communication technology for faster lead response times, which will help home services professionals streamline their business operations.

Scorpion (PRNewswire)

"The partnership we've formed with Thumbtack unlocks new, quality lead channels for our thousands of home services customers," said Rustin Kretz, CEO and Founder at Scorpion. "There are more advertising and marketing channels available than ever, making it harder for business owners to figure out the best channels to invest their advertising dollars into. By partnering with Thumbtack, we are simplifying this challenge for the home services industry, which will result in more quality and cost-effective leads."

Scorpion centralizes leads from all organic and digital advertising channels into a single communication inbox. Thumbtack pros who leverage Scorpion will gain all the digital marketing tools they need in a single solution to improve the effectiveness of their investment. Some of the unique benefits include Thumbtack profile setup and optimization, and help increasing the likelihood of converting Thumbtack leads to booked jobs.

Additional benefits for home service professionals who partner with Scorpion include:

Getting more leads and customers with a website that makes it easier for people to find them online, and schedule bookings directly from their website.

Winning customer loyalty through faster response times by using a single, centralized communication solution.

Getting better results from marketing investments with Scorpion's Advertising and Ranking solutions, which leverage AI and Machine Learning models to improve the effectiveness of each pro's digital marketing.

"We are focused on meeting our pros where they are with the goal of helping to optimize every aspect of their business, from serving customers to managing jobs and employees," said David Steckel, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Thumbtack. "With this Scorpion integration, we can help our pros improve the efficiency of their marketing efforts which will in turn help drive more profit to their bottom line."

This integration is now available to all Scorpion pros. To learn more about the partnership and how your home services business can benefit today, visit www.scorpion.co/thumbtack .

About Scorpion

For over two decades, Scorpion has helped local business owners leverage technology and marketing to reach their goals. Scorpion helps business owners understand their local market and optimize their marketing efforts to drive more revenue. Through award-winning AI, technology, and marketing experts, Scorpion helps businesses run their best business—unifying every part of their business towards reaching their goals. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co.

About Thumbtack

Thumbtack is a technology leader building the modern home management platform. Through the Thumbtack app, homeowners can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it, and who to hire. Bringing the $600 billion home services industry online, Thumbtack empowers millions of homeowners to fix, maintain, and improve their most valuable asset. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Javelin Venture Partners, Baillie Gifford, and CapitalG, among others.

Media Contacts

Dina Magdovitz

PR for Scorpion

Scorpion@pancomm.com

Gina Balistreri

Communications for Thumbtack

press@thumbtack.com

