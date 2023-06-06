Progress Being Made to Close the Digital Divide in Brownsville with Fiber Optic Network

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction of the City of Brownsville's middle-mile fiber network continues to make great progress as the Lit Fiber - BTX ("Lit," or "BTX Fiber" when referring to the middle mile network) crews bury the fiber optics cables throughout the City. These crews are placing cones and flags to mark other utilities and their drilling destinations, and then installing the conduits, vaults, and underground fiber-optic cable that will carry high-speed broadband internet service to 32 anchor institutions such as police and fire stations, post offices, City and public utilities offices, and public parks.

The seven-ring, "middle-mile" network that will then host connections from 500 more miles of "last mile" connections to tens of thousands of homes, businesses, and other organizations. The first middle-mile connections are expected to be online in June or July and the entire project completed within three years.

"In today's digitally-driven world, access to reliable, high-speed internet is not just a luxury; it is an essential utility," said John Cowen, Jr., Brownsville City Mayor. "Our commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring every citizen and business in Brownsville has access to this vital resource is stronger than ever. BTX Fiber will bolster the productivity and competitiveness of our business community in the global marketplace."

Cowen and the team at the City of Brownsville have worked steadfastly in collaboration with the Lit team to shift this fiber optic internet network project from the initial vision, through the design and planning stage, and now, to active construction. The progress is notable.

"Brownsville is not just keeping up with the times; we are leading the way," said Helen Ramirez, AICP, Brownsville City Manager. "We are proud to roll out BTX Fiber. This is a testament to the City's commitment to the future, which is to ensure that Brownsville remains at the forefront of technological progress and remains a City where people want to live, work and grow."

In partnership with local communities like Brownsville, Lit has successfully built and currently operates fiber networks reaching approximately 20,000 homes and businesses. And, with a recent infusion of capital from Oak Hill Capital, Lit will continue to bring state-of-the-art, high-speed fiber-to-the-home networks to homes and businesses in Brownsville, as well as 200,000 locations throughout the US over the next few years.

"Lit Communities was already in a strong position with the backing from Stephens and TPO - their experience in the industry and understanding of our model has been paramount in our success to date. We're thrilled to partner with Oak Hill to further strengthen our position by benefiting from their long-standing experience and expertise in our space," said Brian Snider, Chief Executive Officer at Lit. "I could not be prouder of the Lit team; they are what truly sets us apart. The future is extremely bright at Lit."

Other partners in the project include the Brownsville Public Utilities Board, Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation, Greater Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation, Port of Brownsville, Brownsville Independent School District, Texas Southmost College, and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Lit Fiber is an Internet Service Provider (ISP) focused on delivering service by way of an advanced fiber optic network to create connections for the community. We believe in digital equity and inclusion, which is essential for communities to have the access they need for social and economic activity. Lit Fiber currently has projects in PA, OH, TX and WV and continues to grow.

