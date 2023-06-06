Esaote North America announces the release of a new, A.I.-enhanced MyLab™X90VET ultrasound system

FISHERS, Ind., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote North America, Inc. is proud to announce the release of their new veterinary MyLab™X90VET ultrasound system, now available for purchase in North America. An extension of the popular MyLab™ family, the MyLab™X90VET comes equipped with intelligent proprietary Augmented Insight™ technology, designed to propel veterinary care forward, delivering accurate and precision imaging for a confident diagnosis.

MyLab™X90VET is the first ultrasound device to bridge clinical information and A.I., designed to simplify the workflow in repetitive gestures, complex procedures, measurements, and lesion analysis. This shared-service solution can be used with cardiovascular applications to increase speed and accuracy in standard measurements and includes a complete package of zero-click tools such as AutoEF, XStrain™, and Hyperdoppler to facilitate the quantification of cardiovascular function.

For connectivity, the MyLab™X90VET is supported by powerful architecture and high-tech components like the MyLab™Tablet, MyLabRemote, and MyLab™Desk, optimal sharing solutions for educational and training purposes and collaborative live streaming across multiple clinics, available together with a picture-in-picture camera on a tablet, phone, or laptop.

The MyLab™X90VET comes equipped with new advanced technologies that continue to push the boundaries of veterinary medicine:

1-25 MHz frequency range

New XCrystal probe technology

Vet-dedicated software and probes

23.8" full eLed monitor

Exceptional image quality

ClearWave architecture

Drawing upon a 30-year legacy, Esaote continues to stay at the forefront of ultrasound innovation, delivering cost-effective and eco-friendly diagnostic imaging solutions that meet the clinical and financial demands of customers worldwide.

The new MyLab™X90VET will be showcased at ACVIM 2023 (June 15-17) in Philadelphia.

About Esaote

Esaote North America, as part of the international Esaote Group, continues to develop and distribute innovative medical imaging systems with the support of one of the world's leading medical imaging companies. Esaote S.p.A. is a leader in medical device manufacturing in Ultrasound, Dedicated MRI, and Healthcare IT. Esaote's headquarters are in Genoa, Italy, with an international presence in 100 countries.

