Clio Appoints New Chief Product Officer

Hemant Kashyap, an experienced SaaS product executive, joins Clio's leadership team

Hemant Kashyap is Clio’s new Chief Product Officer (CNW Group/Clio) (PRNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Clio , the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, today announced that Hemant Kashyap, an experienced technology product leader, has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Kashyap will oversee Clio's product strategy, development, and execution, including all features and integrations within Clio's robust app integration ecosystem. He will also be responsible for aligning customer needs with product opportunities and driving the strategies that continue to position Clio as a global leader.

Prior to joining Clio, Kashyap served as Vice President, Product at ServiceTitan, where he oversaw the launch of several highly successful new products and led ServiceTitan's expansion into multiple new markets. Previous to ServiceTitan, Kashyap served as Vice President of Product at Inspire Clean Energy. In this new role at Clio, Kashyap brings more than 20 years of experience developing business strategies and product roadmaps, as well as designing, building and commercializing consumer and enterprise products, platform technologies, and partner ecosystems.

"Clio's mission of transforming the legal experience for all is a critically important one. I'm thrilled to join the company and continue to drive that mission forward with the products we offer and markets we operate in," said Kashyap. "This is a formative era for Clio, and I am confident that we can continue to develop and deliver world-class products for legal professionals. I look forward to working with Jack and the broader team."

As Chief Product Officer, Kashyap will lead the end-to-end design and delivery of Clio's products, and ultimately, offer customers the seamless experience they are looking for. This includes defining the near and long-term product vision, strategy and roadmap, as well as overseeing the expansion of Clio's product offerings to launch and grow new products for lawyers and the broader legal industry.

"I am incredibly delighted to welcome Hemant Kashyap to Clio as our Chief Product Officer," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "With his visionary thinking and proven track record, we are poised to reach new heights with our product and to push the boundaries of what's possible in legal technology. Hemant's passion for customer success aligns perfectly with our company's core values, and I am truly excited about the incredible impact we will have with his leadership."

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms—to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products—Clio Manage, Clio Grow, and Lawyaw—to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world. Learn more at clio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clio