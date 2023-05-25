Salary.com's CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite Named Best DEI-Enabling Solution in Talent Management Category of 2023 HR Tech Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary.com, the market leader in cloud-based compensation software and data solutions has announced its CompAnalyst® Pay Equity Suite was named Best DEI-Enabling Solution in the Talent Management category of the Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2023 HR Tech Awards.

"Achieving pay equity is no longer a nice to have, it's a business imperative," said Kent Plunkett , CEO of Salary.com.

"Creating a more equitable organization is a big undertaking, but one way to begin is by examining pay equity," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Salary.com has a rich history of supporting pay decisions, but its pay equity product helps to examine pay across internal and external factors. From comparison of relevant jobs to building groups of similar employees, the CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite helps to make pay equity an attainable goal for every employer."

CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite is based on the guiding principles and best practices outlined in the Plunkett Pay Equity Framework, a six-step methodology for attaining and sustaining pay equity. Salary.com's Pay Equity Suite is the industry's only end-to-end pay equity solution that automates the process of modeling both internal equity and benchmarking external competitiveness for all jobs within an organization. This unique capability provides organizations with a complete 360-degree view of where internal gaps may exist and where salaries may fall short of the competition.

"Corporate America is at a pivotal crossroad where achieving pay equity is no longer a nice to have, it's a business imperative," said Kent Plunkett, CEO of Salary.com. "We designed CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite to help companies meet the moment with data-driven technology to achieve internal equity and external competitiveness. I want to thank Lighthouse Research for this recognition of our technology's ability to fuel pay equity, transparency and trust among employers and employees."

The HR Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies that serve employers and employees across the globe to educate HR technology buyers and employers on the best solutions available across the industry. According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology industry today. This year's HR Tech Awards recognized just 1% of those firms.

About Salary.com

Salary.com® has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. Today, Salary.com's 30,000 organizations in 22 countries use our solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape. Offering the most precise data set on the market, Salary.com provides more than 10 billion data points across more than 225 industries using a powerful, proprietary AI framework. The company's flagship product CompAnalyst® is the cornerstone of the compensation management software platform. It empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplifies hiring, eliminates compensation guesswork, and increases retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay and Salary.com's solutions get pay right. For more information, please visit www.salary.com/business.

