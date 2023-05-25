PDI Technologies Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation with New Solutions for the Convenience Ecosystem

Recent offerings drive revenue while simplifying and securing operations to support ongoing industry transformation and growth

ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, today announced several new products and programs. These latest solutions are available as the company marks its 40th anniversary.

"Since our founding in 1983, PDI innovations have been helping customers throughout the fuel and convenience retail industry accelerate their growth," said Jimmy Frangis, Chief Executive Officer at PDI Technologies. "We've grown alongside our customers, too, and today our technology operates in more than 200,000 locations worldwide as we connect retailers, CPG brands, consumers, wholesalers, and carriers across the globe."

"The definition of convenience has changed over the past 40 years, but the value our industry offers to consumers hasn't," added Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer at PDI Technologies. "C-stores remain a critical part of our global economy and our local communities, and they'll continue to be trusted and truly convenient destinations as consumer preferences and habits evolve. This becomes even more relevant in today's current environment, where consumers know they can count on the c-store for deals and offers on everyday essentials."

The new offerings include:

PDI Age-verified Consumer Access: As part of the larger PDI Loyalty offering, this data and content platform helps businesses target high-value consumers interested in age-restricted items like tobacco in compliance with regulatory requirements.

PDI Sustainability Offset Emissions Program – Fleet: Sustainability options expand to include logistics customers who want to offer carbon offsets for their truck and transport fleets.

PDI Wi -Fi Direct Internet Access: This technology provides private wireless access for businesses and secure public Wi-Fi for guests in a fully managed service offering available to both single and multisite wireless networks.

PDI Electronic Shelf Labels: Retailers can efficiently implement digital price tags to support dynamic pricing and feature specials in real time, without relying on manual processes.

PDI Propane and Commercial Fueling: Following the recent Following the recent acquisition of Blue Cow Software , this new category of solutions expands and strengthens home heat and other petroleum management capabilities.

To read the full list of offerings and additional industry resources, visit the PDI Technologies blog.

In addition to introducing these new solutions, PDI opened registration for the industry's premier training and networking event: PDI Users Conference (UC). UC 2023 will take place at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, Colorado from August 27-30. More than 1,000 attendees will amplify their industry expertise with hands-on learning, strategic discussions, and engaging networking events. Customers can register online before May 31 to take advantage of the early-bird discount rate.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

