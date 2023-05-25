Notice of the Results of the 18th Annual Shareholders' Meeting and the Board's Statement

All Directors on Company's Slate Elected

TOKYO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that all 15 directors proposed by the Company have been appointed at the Company's 18th Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Shareholders' Meeting") held today. The directors who have been elected at the Shareholders' Meeting and the representative directors appointed at the Board Meeting held today are as below. Also, the results from the Shareholders' Meeting are listed in the appendix.

Representative Director and President

Ryuichi Isaka


Representative Director and Vice
President

Katsuhiro Goto


Representative Director

Junro Ito


Director

Fumihiko Nagamatsu


Director

Joseph Michael DePinto


Director

Yoshimichi Maruyama


Director

Toshiro Yonemura

(Independent Outside Director)

Director

Yoshiyuki Izawa

(Independent Outside Director)

Director

Meyumi Yamada

(Independent Outside Director)

Director

Jenifer Simms Rogers

(Independent Outside Director)

Director

Shinji Wada

(Independent Outside Director)

Director

Fuminao Hachiuma

(Independent Outside Director)

Director

Paul Yonamine

(Independent Outside Director)

Director

Stephen Hayes Dacus

(Independent Outside Director)

Director

Elizabeth Miin Meyerdirk

(Independent Outside Director)

Regarding this result, the Board has issued the following statement:

"We thank the Company's shareholders for their support and for the productive discussions we have had in the weeks leading up to the vote. We are encouraged that many of our shareholders recognize the significant governance changes we have made over the past year and endorse the convenience store-focused growth strategy that is driving our strong results. We will continue to listen to the input of all shareholders. The Strategy Committee, composed solely of independent outside directors, will continuously assess all options for value creation objectively, and the Board will focus on accelerating our business transformation with an open mind toward all options for value creation."

The resolution results for Item No. 2, Item No. 4 and Item No. 5 are as below.

Item

Nominee name

Resolution result

Approval ratio

Item No. 2 Election of five (5) Directors

Ryuichi Isaka

Approved

76.36 %

Katsuhiro Goto

Approved

74.89 %

Toshiro Yonemura

Approved

64.87 %

Shinji Wada

Approved

67.92 %

Fuminao Hachiuma

Approved

68.44 %

Shareholder Proposal>

Item No. 4 Election of ten (10) Directors

Junro Ito

Approved

97.60 %

Fumihiko Nagamatsu

Approved

98.00 %

Joseph Michael DePinto

Approved

97.03 %

Yoshimichi Maruyama

Approved

97.86 %

Yoshiyuki Izawa

Approved

97.83 %

Meyumi Yamada

Approved

97.94 %

Jenifer Simms Rogers

Approved

97.94 %

Paul Yonamine

Approved

98.07 %

Stephen Hayes Dacus

Approved

98.08 %

Elizabeth Miin Meyerdirk

Approved

98.08 %

Item No. 5 Election of four (4) Directors

Katsuya Natori

Not approved

34.13 %

Dene Rogers

Not approved

33.53 %

Ronald Gill

Not approved

33.13 %

Brittni Levinson

Not approved

25.52 %

＊Figures for percentage displays, rounded to the second decimal place


Reported Items

  1. Report on the substance of the Business Report, the substance of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 18th fiscal year (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the accounting auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board.
  2. Reporting on the substance of the Financial Statements for the 18th fiscal year (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

Resolved Items



Item No. 1

Appropriation of Retained Earnings

This item has been approved in the form of the original proposal. (the year-end dividend is 63.50 yen per share).

Item No. 2 Election of five (5) Directors

This item has been approved in the form of the original proposal. Ryuichi Isaka, Katsuhiro Goto and Toshiro Yonemura have all been reelected and Shinji Wada and Fuminao Hachiuma have both been elected, and have all assumed the role of Directors. Toshiro Yonemura, Shinji Wada and Fuminao Hachiuma are all Outside Directors.

Item No. 3 Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

This item has been approved in the form of the original proposal. Kaori Matsuhashi has been reelected and assumed her role as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member. Kaori Matsuhashi is an Outside Audit & Supervisor Board Member.


Item No. 4

Election of ten (10) Directors

This item has been approved in the form of the original proposal. Junro Ito, Fumihiko Nagamatsu, Joseph Michael DePinto, Yoshimichi Maruyama, Yoshiyuki Izawa, Meyumi Yamada, Jenifer Simms Rogers, Paul Yonamine, Stephen Hayes Dacus and Elizabeth Miin Meyerdirk have all been reelected and have assumed the role of Directors. Yoshiyuki Izawa, Meyumi Yamada, Jenifer Simms Rogers, Paul Yonamine, Stephen Hayes Dacus and Elizabeth Miin Meyerdirk are all Outside Directors.


Item No. 5

Election of four (4) Directors

This item (the election of Katsuya Natori, Dene Rogers, Ronald Gill and Brittni Levinson as Directors) was not approved by the Company's shareholders. As a result, none of these nominees will be appointed to the Board and the 15 Company directors will be appointed to the Board.

Media Contacts
Kekst CNC
Ruth Pachman / Nathan Riggs
ruth.pachman@kekstcnc.com / nathan.riggs@kekstcnc.com 

