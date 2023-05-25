Emerson Joins Greentown Labs as a Terawatt Partner

Emerson's comprehensive automation technology and software portfolio to help climatetech startups commercialize and scale innovations

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced Emerson as its newest Terawatt Partner—the highest level of engagement with the incubator.

Global technology and software company Emerson provides innovative solutions for the world's essential industries to help manufacturers and energy providers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions, and achieve sustainability goals. Through the agreement, Emerson's industry-leading automation portfolio of intelligent sensors, final control devices, software, and analytics, combined with deep domain expertise, are now available to Greentown members to help them commercialize and scale their innovations.

"Emerson is actively developing our own sustainable automation technologies and bringing our engineering and domain expertise to our customers," says Peter Zornio , Emerson's chief technology officer. "We look forward to collaborating with the Greentown Labs ecosystem of climate champions to uncover and evaluate new technologies that will help manufacturers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate new energy industries."

Through its partnership with Greentown, Emerson will forge connections with the incubator's community of climatetech startups, gain access to curated and customized events, and participate on Greentown's Industry Leadership Council , which provides strategic guidance to the incubator. Denka Wangdi , Emerson's Gulf Coast director of growth and sustainability sales, will serve on the Industry Leadership Council.

"Greentown is proud to work with Emerson, which has made impressive, science-based climate commitments," says Kevin T. Taylor , Greentown's interim CEO and CFO. "Greentown startups are working across nearly all of Emerson's focus industries, and we look forward to connecting our members with Emerson to drive sector-spanning decarbonization."

