CUP NOODLES® ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH THE WORLD SURF LEAGUE

The legendary instant ramen brand joins forces with the global league of competitive surfing to satisfy noodle cravings as a sponsor of upcoming competitions in the U.S.

GARDENA, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cup Noodles , one of the iconic brands of Nissin Foods USA, has announced a multi-year partnership with the World Surf League (WSL), the global home of competitive surfing. As an official sponsor of the league, the brand deepens its ties to enthusiastic surf fans and the professional sports community by partnering with Olympic surfer Kanoa Igarashi.

As an official partner of the WSL, Cup Noodles will engage fans as a notable sponsor of the California surf competitions including the Surf Ranch Pro in Lemoore, the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, the Rip Curl WSL Finals in San Clemente, and the World Junior Championships. The beloved ramen company will host on-site fan activations, noodle sampling, surfer meet and greets, and more throughout the 2023 surf season.

"We are proud to be partnering with a dedicated organization like the World Surf League and further strengthening our ties here to Southern California's professional sports community," said Mike Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. "Both of our organizations are built on strong values with the vision to make a positive impact globally."

Diving into the world of surf, Cup Noodles has also partnered with celebrated professional surfer and Olympic silver medalist Kanoa Igarashi, who is competing on the 2023 World Surf League Championship Tour this season.

"I'm thrilled to team up with the legendary Cup Noodles brand through this partnership," said professional surfer Kanoa Igarashi. "In addition to being a go-to meal while I'm on the road, Cup Noodles is a brand I respect for its bold approach to innovation and creative flare. I'm excited to have Cup Noodles on my side."

"We are excited to welcome this iconic Japanese brand to competitive surfing. They are partnering with one of the most talented athletes in the world, Kanoa Igarashi, an Olympian and accomplished pro. We will partner to tell his story to the world and celebrate our mutual love of international food and culture," said Cherie Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer of the World Surf League.

The WSL is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world's best surfers on the best waves. The global sports league oversees and operates more than 180 competitions around the world each year.

Nissin Foods continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the global food industry across products and environmental initiatives. Nissin Foods EARTH FOOD CHALLENGE 2030 is the company's long-term environmental strategy to create a sustainable society and address climate change through green sourcing and procurement, working with vendors that meet the brand's environmental standards, and conserving natural resources.

This new partnership will expand Cup Noodles' partnerships with major sports teams and leagues worldwide with its growing roster of partners.

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy, and Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

