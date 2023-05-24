Vets Pets Expands in North Carolina with Second Kindred Heart Animal Hospital

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, continues to expand with the opening of Kindred Heart Animal Hospital at Governors Village. This milestone comes within a year of opening the first Kindred Heart location at the South Green Shopping Center in Carrboro.

The original Kindred Heart Animal Hospital was established in July 2022 through a partnership between Vets Pets and Keri Reeves, DVM. Since then, the hospital has not only seen impressive growth, prompting the establishment of a second location, but has also expanded its services to include mobile veterinary care.

The mobile service began in September 2022 through the acquisition and merger of Chapel Hill Mobile Veterinary Housecalls, which was owned by Sunita Driehuys, DVM. Drs. Driehuys and Reeves have been long-time friends and colleagues and hoped for an opportunity to work together. "I am thrilled to be working with Dr. Driehuys and to add house call services for our clients," said Dr. Reeves. "It has allowed us to extend our reach and better meet the needs of our community."

Located at 50150 Governors Drive in Chapel Hill, the new Kindred Heart physical facility officially opened its doors on May 18, 2023. In addition to full-service progressive veterinary care, Kindred Heart at Governors Village will also offer grooming services.

"Kindred Heart's growth has been remarkable but not surprising once you get to know Dr. Reeves. She is an amazing veterinarian and a wonderful person," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "The combination of Dr. Reeves' reputation and the community's care for their pets made the decision to open the second location an easy one."

The team at Kindred Heart is doing an excellent job providing top-quality care to the pets of Carrboro and Chapel Hill. For more information on Kindred Heart Animal Hospital and its services, please visit their website or call (919) 525-1962.

About Vets Pets

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals all located in North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary profession. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

