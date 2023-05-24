TEADS UNVEILS KEY LEARNINGS ON ATTENTION MEASUREMENT ACROSS 500+ GLOBAL CAMPAIGNS TOTALING 120+ YEARS OF CONSUMER ATTENTION

Teads Attention Program, approaching its one-year anniversary, fostered insights that spanned 20 countries, 120 advertisers and 2.5B+ impressions measured, delivering key insights and learnings fueling the future evolution of attention

Teads' outcome-based partners in attention, including Lumen and Adelaide, extended findings across mobile, desktop and CTV screens

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teads, the global media platform, today released the findings of its recent attention meta-analysis, which has further proven the practicality of attention as a new measurement metric, and underscored actionable ways for companies to leverage attention for improved brand lift and campaign outcomes across the funnel.

Teads today released findings of its attention meta-analysis, further proving the practicality of attention measurement.

Through this research, Teads was able to validate the four drivers of attention – Quality of Media, Ad Experience, Relevance, and Creative – identified through joint research with major holding companies, and provide key insights into each, as measured by Lumen and Adelaide.

Teads found that quality premium publishers, such as Condé Nast and news publishers, outperform on attention metrics, with quality Teads content driving attention levels at least three times higher than Facebook, according to multiple measurement sources. Additionally, Teads' premium ad formats deliver attention comparable to YouTube, with a 15% higher APM (attentive seconds per 1,000 impressions) target compared to Lumen's December 2022 benchmark, while also being better perceived and more efficient.

Moreover, Teads extended outside of digital media by measuring CTV within an omnichannel campaign across its digital and CTV inventory. Teads identified +21% lift in omnichannel attention compared to the digital-only benchmark, according to Adelaide. In one campaign, by optimizing with high attention media across all channels, a brand drove 42% stronger lifts against Teads' in store-visitation benchmarks.

Teads' research revealed that the four drivers of attention have a validated relationship between in-market attention measures and campaign outcomes – across different measurement partners, different verticals, and that maximizing attention can result in greater brand lift.

Jean-Paul Edwards, Managing Director, Product, OMD Worldwide said: "Attention has always been core to effective communication. At OMG, we have focused for several years on how we can effectively manage optimal delivery of the required attention for any given brief. Building on numerous attention testing programs, we have created a framework of attention parameters bespoke to each brief with tools to optimize decisions across planning, placement and creative execution. Our deep involvement with the Teads Attention Program supports that understanding, generating uplifts in attention to delivering stronger brand metrics and sales performance."

Lastly, there is significant room for optimization on media and creative to increase attentive reach and dwell time, indicating that the adaptation of the creative to the platform and the relevance of the placement and context further enhance attention levels, with early studies showing a 20% uplift in attention across the flight of a campaign.

Srijoni Dutta Gupta, Consumer Marketing Manager, Estee Lauder EMEA said: "With the help of Teads' team of experts, our Spring '23 Supreme moisturizer campaign was a successful approach to strategically optimizing existing campaign assets while expressing our new consumer insights-driven storytelling in a much more impactful, measurable way. Teads understood our needs, providing valuable consumer testing data and fine-tuning turnkey deliverables for our markets."

With increased focus on action driven by Attention Measurement, Teads is keenly focused on developing insight in three core areas: CTV and how to maximize attention on the TV screen, the intersection of context and attention as a component of measurement and planning in a cookieless world, and activation opportunities, particularly around product development to ensure highly attentive, efficient campaigns that deliver on outcomes across channels.

Liset Otten, Global Digital Activation Manager, JDE said: "The findings from our initial attention pilots with Teads conducted in the UK and Germany have inspired further roll out of attention measurement product to 10+ markets. We see significant opportunity to reduce wastage in digital buying and ensure that we are reaching people and not just devices. While we continue to move through the stages of our phased approach to testing and evaluating the attention metric, we strongly encourage markets to consider participating, as feasible."

Caroline Hugonenc, Senior Vice President, Research & Insights, Teads adds: "What is truly unique with Teads Attention Program is that we are enabling clients to test, learn and measure outcomes related to attention on live campaigns. From these findings, we have seen clients embrace attention and build a competitive advantage as the industry aligns on a standard definition of attention as a metric. To support them in their journey, we will keep on innovating on the measurement solutions that we are proposing but also on the integration of attention metrics in the activation and planning stage."

To learn more, download the full report.

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads' modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world's best publishers and content providers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach billions of unique monthly users in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 1,200+ people in 50 offices across more than 30 countries.

Media Contact:

George Cabico,

george@therightnow.co

View original content:

SOURCE Teads