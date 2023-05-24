MIRO ANNOUNCES AI-POWERED SOLUTION TO SUPERCHARGE INNOVATION FOR GLOBAL ENTERPRISES

'Miro AI' - an industry-leading set of AI features - will support teams as they accelerate time to market for new products and services

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro®, the visual workspace for innovation, today announced Miro AI - a set of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features that optimize the most common and complex workflows on Miro. The features are available to all enterprise customers and users. Miro AI harnesses the power of large language models and generative AI - including leveraging Miro's own in-house models - to streamline a variety of processes and workflows, helping teams bring products and services to market more quickly.

Miro is a critical tool in hybrid work environments where distributed, cross-functional teams must collaborate on complex workflows, including customer research analysis, strategy workshops, technical diagramming, and customer-centric product design. Miro AI is optimized for these workflows and functions across the platform to ensure every team member has access to the same information and capabilities designed for innovation.

As an enterprise-grade solution, Miro AI is designed with security and privacy in mind. Miro has partnered with Azure OpenAI Service by Microsoft, a secure and enterprise-ready AI partner, enabling it to build enterprise-ready features at scale. Utilizing Miro AI does not change the robust admin controls on the platform, company admins can still track, manage, and update permissions with ease. Input data is only kept for the period that it's being processed in order to generate the output. No input data is stored after that, and information placed on Miro is not used to train AI models.

"Miro AI plays a key part in helping teams accelerate every stage of the product life cycle. It's especially valuable for supporting enterprise product teams responsible for research and development to accelerate the creation of new products and services", says Varun Parmar, head of product at Miro. "Miro AI can perform tasks like creating technical diagrams, interpreting code, and clustering and summarizing board content. The goal is maximizing output and eliminating tedious overhead."

"AI should enrich and support the work you do, and I'm already seeing multiple ways in which Miro AI will benefit my team," says Vlore Krug, Head of Organizational Development, mobile.de , Germany's biggest online vehicle marketplace. "Our agile coaches often facilitate brainstorms with up to 15 participants. At the end of an activity we spend a huge amount of time 'clustering' comments and ideas posted in sticky notes. With Miro AI, these notes can be organized and summarized automatically in seconds. This means less time spent on time-intensive, manual tasks where we risk losing concentration and momentum, and more time collaborating with customers or colleagues."

Miro will initially bring 12 AI features to market. These include the ability to generate, summarize, and cluster ideas based on sentiment and keyword, bring ideas to life by automatically generating images based on text, and instantly visualize complexity using sequence diagrams.

"Miro AI will be invaluable in supporting our client-facing activities," says Martin Gleitsmann, Business Strategist at not yet normal , a business development agency based in Hamburg, Germany. "We want every participant - from Designer to CMO - to feel included and empowered in our creative and innovation processes. AI-based technology will help to eliminate the knowledge gaps for participants during sprints providing them with a helpful tool of expression. In addition, with Miro AI supporting our operations, we can really deep-dive with our clients on Miro to make observations that bring us a deeper, more complex understanding of trends - eliminating the human research-bias and doing this in seconds, rather than hours or days."

Miro AI exemplifies Miro's ability to bring big, innovative ideas to life through constant iteration and experimentation and is purposefully built with its users in mind, addressing the most common and most complex challenges that slow innovation. New features and improvements will be introduced on a rolling basis. Miro invites its Community to share the features they would like to see next by visiting the Miro AI Wish List .

About Miro

Miro is a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 50M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,500 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com .

