Bama Tea Company Invited to Promote Tea Culture in Multiple Countries, Igniting a Global Craze for Chinese Tea

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, during the 4th International Tea Day, China, known as the birthplace of tea, joined hands with governments, international organizations, leading tea companies, and industry organizations to organize around 40 tea-themed events worldwide, aiming to deepen the understanding of Chinese tea culture among overseas populations.

Bama Tea Company Invited to Promote Tea Culture in Multiple Countries (PRNewswire)

As a leading chain brand of Chinese tea established by a representative inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage 'Tie Guan Yin' craftsmanship, Bama Tea Company was invited to represent Chinese tea and made consecutive appearances in promotional events held in China, the United States, Italy, and other countries. It showcased the essence of Chinese tea culture and presented China's unique charm to guests from around the world. Its star products, such as 'Sai Zhen Zhu Tie Guan Yin' and 'The Light of East Lake' series, captivated guests from various countries with their distinctive flavors.

From May 18th to 22nd, Wang Wenli, the Chairman of Bama Tea Company and a representative inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage 'Tie Guan Yin' craftsmanship, was invited to speak as a representative of the Chinese tea industry at the United Nations in the United States, the Chinese Embassy in the United States, and the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA. He shared the stories of China's intangible cultural heritage tea culture with Ambassador Zhang Jun, the Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, Consul General Huang Ping of the Chinese Consulate General in New York, as well as representatives of more than 20 countries at the United Nations and tea culture experts, scholars, and enthusiasts from around the world. His presentations showcased China's profound cultural heritage and received praise from the representatives of various countries.

On May 22nd, at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome, Italy, the Anxi Tie Guan Yin Tea Culture System was awarded the certificate of 'Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System'. Bama Tea Company, as the leading brand in Anxi Tie Guan Yin tea sales in China for 14 consecutive years, sent its chief tea fairy, Jiang Yutong, to the event to showcase the exquisite tea art from China to the world.

The exhibition area of Bama Tea Company attracted a large number of visitors who were fascinated by the stories of Chinese tea and the beauty of the East. Accompanied by live tea performances, guests from various countries enjoyed tea tasting while exploring the tea culture exhibition, fully experiencing the charm of Chinese tea culture. The atmosphere was joyful and lively, and the guests were reluctant to leave.

As a benchmark tea company in China, Bama Tea Company will be invited to hold promotional events for Chinese intangible cultural heritage tea culture in countries such as South Africa in the future. By empowering the tea industry with tea culture, it will contribute to international exchanges and cooperation among excellent Chinese tea brands, showcasing the unique charm of Chinese tea culture, and further promoting outstanding traditional culture to go beyond China and spread to the world.

