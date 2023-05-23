TrueCar's DrivenToDrive Program Continues Tradition of Honoring Gold Star Families by Awarding Daughter with Brand New Vehicle

In partnership with AutoNation and wear blue: run to remember, the latest award is the ninth vehicle giveaway through the program

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, has partnered with AutoNation , America's most admired automotive retailer, and wear blue: run to remember to award Hannah Parmar, a Gold Star Family member from Rainier, WA, with a new vehicle through its DrivenToDrive initiative . This will be TrueCar's ninth DrivenToDrive initiative and the second Gold Star family vehicle giveaway .

Hannah Parmar, 19, is the daughter of Army Sergeant First Class (SFC) Abraham Parmar, who served in the U.S. military for 21 years. During one of his six deployments, Abraham suffered a traumatic head injury while on duty, which later led to a stroke that caused his passing in October 2019. To honor his bravery and sacrifices, Hannah was presented with a new 2023 Buick Encore supplied by AutoNation at a wear blue event in Washington, D.C. earlier this month in a show of support to the Parmar family and Hannah's dedication to serving other Gold Star families.

"I love sharing my father's story and keeping his memory alive through service in my community," said Hannah Parmar. "He was a leader and taught me how to serve other people without expecting anything in return, how to be brave when I was scared, and to have respect toward everyone. I am so thankful for the support that TrueCar's DrivenToDrive program has provided me as I continue my own journey in giving back to the military community, as well as helping my mom and siblings."

Like her father, Hannah holds a strong sense of duty and responsibility for her community. She shows support for other military families through regular participation in wear blue Saturday runs to honor the fallen and leads Awana at her church on base for other military children. Hannah also plans on following in her father's footsteps by joining the Army National Guard, and her dream is to eventually be a Blackhawk mechanic.

"Hannah embodies everything we look for in a DrivenToDrive recipient," said Mike Darrow, President and CEO of TrueCar. "She exudes many of the same characteristics as her late father and is passionate about wanting to give back to the country her father fought so hard to keep. We're excited to give back to her through the DrivenToDrive initiative, so she can continue helping other members within her community."

TrueCar's DrivenToDrive initiative was started in 2016, inspired by Army Ranger and DrivenToDrive ambassador, Cory Remsburg, who was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. The program is designed to honor the sacrifices made by the members who serve, and their families by supporting their mobility needs. This marks the ninth consecutive vehicle awarded through the DrivenToDrive program.

"Military family survivors are a very special group to us, and Hannah is a great example of the strength, hope and passion that's needed to continue a legacy. Through its DrivenToDrive program, TrueCar has turned the words 'Thank you for your service and sacrifice' into something more for military families. Together, we will ensure that generations of American heroes are honored and remembered," said Lisa Hallett, Co-Founder and Executive Director at wear blue: run to remember.

"AutoNation is proud to partner with TrueCar once again, to support veterans and their families through the DrivenToDrive initiative, and we are honored to recognize Hannah Parmar in honor of her father's dedication to our country," stated Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President at AutoNation. "We hope this new vehicle will support her continued drive and perseverance in memory of her father."

TrueCar teamed up with ACERTUS, an omnichannel automotive logistics platform with the shared commitment of supporting American military veterans, to deliver the vehicle to Parmar's home in Rainier.

For more information about DrivenToDrive, its mission, past recipients, and ways to get involved, visit https://www.truecar.com/driventodrive/ .

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation is committed to being the nation's most comprehensive transportation solutions provider with easy, transparent, and Customer-centric services.

Please visit www.autonation.com , investors.autonation.com , and www.twitter.com/AutoNation , where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com , AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About wear blue: run to remember

wear blue: run to remember is a national nonprofit honoring the service and sacrifice of the American military through active remembrance. With six robust programs and more than 50 active communities, wear blue provides the positive community support and active remembrance necessary to navigating the unique and enduring challenges of a life impacted by military service. The wear blue community actively invites civilian supporters to participate and provides them the opportunity to express their gratitude for our military members' service. To learn more and register for a fallen hero to honor this Memorial Day, please visit wearblueruntoremember.org .

