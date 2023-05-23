Sproutt Introduces Generative AI Capabilities to Take its SmartLife Agent Platform to The Next Level

The SmartLife platform's capabilities will be supercharged by generative AI technology, empowering agents and agencies with more predictive product fulfillment and groundbreaking client engagement capabilities.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sproutt , the life insurance company that modernizes life insurance for agencies, agents, and their customers, has announced the development of a groundbreaking AI engine, currently available only to limited groups, to boost its SmartLife platform. The platform's capabilities will be supercharged by generative AI technology, empowering agents and agencies with more predictive product fulfillment and "first in the industry" client engagement capabilities based on Large Language Models (LLM) technology. The introduction of AI will revolutionize the way agents interact with clients and marks a significant milestone for Sproutt, further demonstrating its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions within the life insurance ecosystem.

Sproutt's SmartLife platform is leveraging the power of generative AI to create unique and personalized client communications based on multiple data sources and previous interactions with clients. By evaluating this data, the platform will generate relevant and timely content that agents can utilize to enhance customer engagement and sales. Events such as a client's policy anniversary, renewal date, birthday, and even local sports team news can be factored in to trigger precise communications. SmartLife's user-friendly interface enables agents to easily navigate and access the information they need to be successful.

The platform will also be boosted by AI driven product recommendations, employing multiple data sources to deliver tailored product solutions for each client. Predictive modeling capabilities will enable agents to anticipate future client needs, further elevating their potential. Leveraging AI for product fulfillment will overhaul the insurance sales process, increase STP rates, and effectively transform agents into experts.

"The goal is to arm agents with the best tools and technologies to help them build strong client relationships and supercharge their sales efforts," said Craig Shigeno, CEO of Shigeno Consulting. "By employing generative AI, agents will have instant access to personalized content that resonates with their clients, generating more effective outreach and saving valuable time."

"As we continue to expand our offerings, we see the SmartLife platform as a game-changer for the life insurance industry," said Yoav Shaham, CEO of Sproutt. "With the integration of AI, agents will have the ability to sell more effectively and communicate more efficiently with their clients, ultimately leading to greater customer satisfaction and increased sales."

About Sproutt: Sproutt is a life insurance company that modernizes life insurance distribution for agencies, agents, and their customers. Leveraging data and AI, the Sproutt SmartLife platform is set to reshape Life insurance distribution. The platform empowers insurance producers to efficiently assess risk, tailor policies, and enhance customer experience in the most effective and scalable way. Sproutt sells its policies through agents and brokers via its SmartLife for Agents and Agencies. Backed by State of Mind Ventures, Moneta VC, FinTLV, Guardian Life, MS&AD Ventures, MoreTech Ventures, Harel Group, Menora Mivtachim, Raptor Group, and Falcon Edge Capital, Sproutt's business operations are based in New York with an R&D center in Tel Aviv.

