RevJet Relaunches as Innervate, the First Plug-and-Play Solution for Dynamic Customer Experience Orchestration

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The company formerly known as RevJet today announced it has relaunched under the name Innervate. As part of the sweeping relaunch, the company unveiled a new website, a reimagined corporate identity and the industry's first plug-and-play dynamic customer experience orchestration solution.

As Innervate, the company's footprint now expands well beyond digital advertising to address all customer experience content — across all formats and channels — including websites, email, apps, video, social media, retail media, in-store displays, programmatic print, contact centers and more.

"Companies have invested in a huge number of customer experience systems, data sources and teams, which have become siloed and prevent them from delivering world-class, dynamic customer experiences at the speed the market demands," Mitchell Weisman, Innervate's founder and CEO, said. "Our plug-and-play solution allows you to orchestrate unlimited CX use cases seamlessly across any channel using your existing systems and teams."

Simple to start. Simple to scale. Simple to succeed.

The Innervate solution was built for people who need enterprise-grade simplicity, scalability and success around three core principles:

It's simple to start. Get modern CX use cases to market fast with our open network architecture, easily connecting systems and data sources — no coding required.

It's simple to scale. Quickly innovate unlimited CX use cases across channels using your existing systems, data sources and teams.

It's simple to succeed. Grow a portfolio of dynamic CX use cases enriched by the data and systems you've already networked.

Drive Agility and Financial Value with Innervate's Plug-and-Play Solution

Innervate subscriptions provide access to dozens of free DCX connectors and more than 90 free DCX apps. This open network architecture enables a plug-and-play approach that allows you to streamline processes, eliminate many complex projects and deliver significant financial value in three ways:

You'll increase and protect revenue, profits and brand affinity via more resonant customer experiences.

You'll leverage free DCX apps to capture significant cost savings by reducing — and, in some cases, eliminating — your use of many software systems needed to manage dynamic CX use cases today.

You'll increase your financial ROI on the large technology investments you've already made by using free API-first DCX connectors that interconnect your backend systems to make delivering complex, high-performing, dynamic customer experiences easy to execute.

"When we were introduced to the Innervate team, we were impressed by their agile approach to orchestrating Dynamic CX. Their technology solution stood out to us as it could cater to a wide range of CX use cases including advertising, websites and email," said Rob Saunders, Sr. Director of Marketing Strategy at Assurance, a Prudential company. "As we've worked with Innervate for almost a year now, I can confidently say that both the solution and the team have exceeded our expectations."

Unique Commercial Model and Unconditional Forever Happiness Guarantee

In addition to groundbreaking technology innovations, Innervate offers a unique commercial model that includes unlimited usage, unlimited trials with zero commitment, unlimited content creation, unlimited seat licenses, unlimited apps and connectors, unlimited access to log-level data and more. Subscriptions are backed by Innervate's Unconditional Forever Happiness Guarantee, where during the first 10 days of each month, Innervate's standard contract terms give you the option to reduce the prior month's network usage fees for any active subscription.

"We designed Innervate for real-world people struggling to keep up with today's CX demands. There's too much to do and too few resources — it's all way too expensive and overwhelming," Weisman said. "We wanted to make orchestrating dynamic customer experiences low-cost and as easy as adding a device to your Wi-Fi network or downloading an app to your phone. And our plug-and-play solution delivers exactly that. It's a game changer."

ABOUT INNERVATE

Innervate is the leader in Dynamic Customer Experience Orchestration. Innervate exists because companies have invested in a huge number of customer experience systems, teams and data sources which have become siloed and prevent them from delivering world-class dynamic customer experiences at the speed the market demands. Innervate's plug-and-play solution allows organizations to orchestrate unlimited CX use cases seamlessly across any channel using their existing systems and teams. Welcome to Innervate, the plug-and-play way to do Dynamic CX.

