ReloQuest RQ PRO Solution Wins Best Use of Technology at The Serviced Apartment Awards London

WESTON, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc. wins Best Use of Technology at International Media's Serviced Apartment Awards held in London at a black-tie ceremony at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London City.

Cornelia Montgomery, VP of Supplier Partnerships accepts award on behalf of ReloQuest (PRNewswire)

ReloQuest wins best use of technology at The Serviced Apartment Awards London

ReloQuest, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the serviced accommodation industry, is thrilled to announce that its flagship product, RQ Pro, has been awarded the prestigious accolade for Best Use of Technology in the sector. This recognition underscores ReloQuest's commitment to leading the future with cutting-edge technology while delivering the ultimate traveler experiences.

"ReloQuest has now won a Serviced Apartment Award every year since 2019 and is the only company to have done so. These awards are independently judged by a constantly evolving panel of industry experts. To be such a regular winner is a tremendous achievement and is a testament to the consistently high levels of service and product that ReloQuest provides its customers."

George Sell, Editor, Serviced Apartment News

The Best Use of Technology award is a testament to ReloQuest's outstanding contributions to the Serviced Accommodation industry. RQ Pro, the company's revolutionary solution, has redefined how accommodations are sourced and booked, providing seamless experiences and overall satisfaction for travelers while enhancing their experience with 24/7/365 live customer support.

Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder and CEO, stated, "It's an honor to be recognized by Serviced Apartment News. Receiving this award for a second year confirms our ongoing commitment to excellence. I'm incredibly proud of our team."

ReloQuest's unparalleled utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time booking solutions are at the core of this success. RQ Pro leverages AI algorithms to analyze extensive data sets, enabling personalized recommendations and precise matching of travelers with their ideal accommodations. This advanced technology streamlines the booking process, saving travelers and serviced accommodation providers valuable time and effort.

"We are immensely proud to be honored with the Best Use of Technology award in the serviced accommodation industry," said Darin Karp, CEO of ReloQuest. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to innovation and our mission to deliver exceptional travel experiences. Through our groundbreaking AI technology and real-time booking solutions, we have revolutionized the way accommodations are sourced and booked, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and personalized journey for every traveler."

RQ Pro, ReloQuest's comprehensive solution, offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to empower corporate and individual travelers. From advanced search capabilities to real-time inventory availability, RQ Pro simplifies the process of discovering, comparing, and securing accommodations that align with specific requirements. By incorporating AI into the booking process, the platform continuously learns from user preferences, resulting in increasingly better accommodation choices.

As a trailblazer in the serviced accommodation industry, ReloQuest remains at the forefront of driving innovation and shaping the future of travel technology. With a steadfast commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences, ReloQuest is revolutionizing how travelers connect with accommodations, ensuring that every journey is seamless, enjoyable, and unforgettable.

About ReloQuest: ReloQuest is a renowned provider of innovative technology solutions for the serviced accommodation industry. Its flagship product, RQ Pro, utilizes cutting-edge AI and real-time booking solutions to transform the sourcing and booking of accommodations, delivering seamless and personalized experiences. As a leader in the field, ReloQuest is at the forefront of driving innovation and providing ultimate traveler experiences. For more information about ReloQuest and its industry-leading solutions, please visit ReloQuest.com.

Media contact: Jeana Giordano, Global Director of Communications, jgiordano@reloquest.com

Reloquest.com multi-award winning disruptive technology is transforming global mobility. (PRNewsfoto/ReloQuest) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ReloQuest Inc.