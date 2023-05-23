Gogo Elevates its Global Broadband Offering with Second, Higher Throughput Antenna

Unveils "Gogo Galileo" Product Line for Business Aviation

GENEVA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (EBACE, Booth O98) Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) today announced its Gogo Galileo product line with the unveiling of a second electronically steered antenna (ESA) form factor for use on its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) broadband solution.

Gogo Galileo now offers two fuselage-mount antennas – the previously announced "HDX" antenna, designed with a small form factor to fit on any size business aircraft, and today's announcement of the "FDX" antenna which is designed to fit on larger aircraft and will deliver best-in-class performance.

"With the introduction of the FDX antenna, our AVANCE platform now offers a complete portfolio of North American air-to-ground (ATG) and global LEO products to meet the unique needs of each segment of the business aviation market," said Sergio Aguirre, Gogo's president and chief operating officer. "We have solutions to fit any aircraft size, flying any mission, whether the owner is focused on value, high performance, or redundancy, all coupled with our award-winning customer support."

Gogo designed and engineered both antennas in close collaboration with Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) company, and Hughes will be the manufacturer.

"Leveraging the research and development investment of the HDX antenna, we have successfully accelerated our roadmap of bringing a second, best-in-class antenna to the market," said Aguirre. "FDX will maximize the capacity and performance of the OneWeb network for nearly 8,000 global heavy jet operators."

The FDX antenna is a premier solution offering all the benefits of the more compact HDX antenna, while offering faster data speeds, higher throughput, and lower latency than current geosynchronous (GEO) satellite systems can deliver, supporting multiple unique VPN, interactive video, and gaming sessions simultaneously.

"We're proud to support Gogo as they continue to enhance their world-class inflight broadband system for business aviation," said Reza Rasoulian, vice president, Hughes. "Thanks to the dynamic partnership between Gogo and Hughes, combined with our engineering expertise and close collaboration with OneWeb, Gogo Business Aviation customers will soon realize an unmatched LEO connectivity experience worldwide."

When Gogo Galileo launches, Gogo will be able to offer the fastest and highest capacity inflight connectivity products in North America through a combined LEO and 5G superior solution enabled by the AVANCE platform's unique multi-bearer capability.

"We're excited to see Gogo's continued progress alongside the very tangible progress OneWeb has made in recent weeks with the completion of our LEO constellation, and the continued roll out of our ground infrastructure," said Jason Sperry, head of business aviation for OneWeb. "It's clear that together we mean business!"

The AVANCE platform has been intentionally designed to provide easy upgrade paths to new technologies and networks. In the case of Gogo Galileo, any aircraft with an AVANCE product installed (L3, L5 or SCS), will only need to add the FDX or HDX antenna to the fuselage to access the benefits of LEO network technology.

For EBACE 2023 attendees, Gogo invites you to attend a Gogo Galileo demonstration at our static display located at AD_04 to experience the evolution of global broadband connectivity firsthand.

To keep a pulse on the Gogo Galileo program, view the milestone tracker and sign up to get updates here.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2023, Gogo reported 3,447 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 7,046 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,485 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at https://www.oneweb.world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business and financial outlook, capital allocation strategy and plans and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the impact of increases in interest rates; our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity services; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Global Broadband or other next generation technologies; our ability to deliver the expected performance capabilities of any new technology, including, without limitation, the HDX and FDX antennas; the impact of our indebtedness; limitations and restrictions in the agreements governing our current and future indebtedness and our ability to service our indebtedness; fluctuations in our operating results; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023, and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 3, 2023.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

