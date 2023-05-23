Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Releases Q1 Consumer Data Revealing Bridal Industry Trends

The Aisle Report by Azazie Releases Its Quarterly Consumer Data and Trends

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, released its Q1 consumer data polling of more than 97,000 customers. The Aisle Report is Azazie's record of consumer information and trends, the latest resource that is released on a quarterly basis.

Azazie unveiled data, collected from January 2023 through March 2023, on brides' preferences, purchasing habits and trends, including the statistics and key highlights revealing:

Multiple Vendor Dependency: 87% of brides indicated that they engaged with more than five vendors throughout the wedding planning process, demonstrating a growing trend towards collaboration.

Rise of Online Planning: With the convenience and accessibility offered by the digital age, 72% of brides-to-be relied on online wedding planning sites to streamline their wedding preparations.

Natural Grown Diamonds Preferred: 57% of future brides expressed a preference for natural grown diamonds as opposed to lab-grown alternatives, reflecting the appreciation for the allure of natural stones.

Departure of Themed Weddings: 67% of bride-to-be's indicated that they were not planning their wedding around a specific theme, showcasing that couples are embracing a more personalized approach.

Rising Age for Marriage: Among the collected data, 31% of individuals getting married were aged 30 and older, suggesting a cultural shift towards later marriages.

Extravagant Wedding Spending: A notable 40% of brides invested $30,000 or more on their wedding celebration.

Eucalyptus, Dusty Blue, and Black emerged as the top three most popular colors for Azazie's bridesmaid dresses. Azazie's research also identified notable bridal trends, such as "Barbiecore", characterized by vibrant and playful colors, "Black Bridal Gowns", as a striking alternative to the traditional white wedding gowns, and "Corset Detailing" were popular in bridesmaid dresses, adding a touch of vintage flair to wedding ensembles.

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

