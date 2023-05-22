Poseida Therapeutics to Present at 31st Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company advancing a new class of treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 31st Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), being held in Montreal, Canada and virtually on June 24-28, 2023.

Poseida Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Expression and Activity of Human Factor VIII (hFVIII) Following Single and Repeat Administration of an Integrating Non-viral Gene Therapy in Multiple Mouse Models of Severe Hemophilia A

Presenter: Denise Sabatino, Ph.D., Research Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

Session Title: Hemophilia Gene Therapy Basic Science

Presentation Date/ Time: Monday, June 26, 2023, at 11:45 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Abstract Presentation Number: OC 30.6

Location: Room 517

Poster Presentation:

Title: Development of a Non-viral Gene Therapy Approach for Severe Bleeding Disorders

Presenter: Brian Truong, Ph.D., Senior Scientist at Poseida Therapeutics

Session Title: Poster Networking Session

Session Date/ Time: Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM ET

Abstract Presentation Number: PB0182

Location: Exhibition Hall

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated cell and gene therapies with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company's pipeline includes allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy product candidates for both solid and liquid tumors as well as in vivo gene therapy product candidates that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company's approach to cell and gene therapies is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle and hybrid gene delivery technologies. The Company has formed global strategic collaborations with Roche and Takeda to unlock the promise of cell and gene therapies for patients. Learn more at www.poseida.com and connect with Poseida on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, expected plans with respect to clinical trials, including timing of regulatory submissions and approvals and clinical data updates; potential fees, milestones and other payments that the Company may receive pursuant to its collaboration agreements; anticipated timelines and milestones with respect to the Company's development programs and manufacturing activities and capabilities; the potential capabilities and benefits of the Company's technology platforms and product candidates; and the Company's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company's reliance on third parties for various aspects of its business; risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry; the Company's ability to retain key scientific or management personnel; the fact that the Company will have limited control over the efforts and resources that its strategic partners devote to advancing development programs under their respective collaboration agreements and the Company may not receive the potential fees and payments under the collaboration agreements and the ability of its strategic partners to early terminate the collaborations, such that the Company may not fully realize the benefits of such collaborations; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.