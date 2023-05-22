PCL Acquires Nassal, Deepening Entertainment and Hospitality Experience Across North America

DENVER, CO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc. announces the acquisition of The Companies of Nassal to meet the evolving needs of clients in the entertainment, cultural, hospitality and gaming market sectors. Nassal is a leading global specialty theming fabricator and program manager that provides fabrication and installation of immersive environments for theme parks, cultural experiences, hospitality, zoos and aquariums, and other themed environments.

Entertainment and hospitality industry clients are bringing experiences that only exist in a digital space into the physical space through immersive experiences that connect guests to the story in a more impactful way. This requires specialized construction that gives authenticity to the environment, a field in which PCL and Nassal specialize. In order to respond quickly to the projected nearly 10% market growth, long-term partners, and entertainment and hospitality experts, PCL and Nassal are joining forces to maximize scalability and efficiencies to deliver greater speed to market for our clients across the globe.

"We are proud to add The Companies of Nassal to PCL," says Deron Brown, PCL president and chief operating officer, U.S. operations. "Acquisitions are rare for PCL and only considered if they are strategically aligned with the company's goals and beneficial to our shareholders. However, after years of working together, it's clear that our business cultures are well-aligned. This partnership presents an opportunity for us to enhance the value we offer our clients with an additional layer of expertise. It's an exciting step for our organization and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients with even greater capabilities."

PCL Construction and Nassal have a long-standing business relationship that began 20 years ago with the development of a themed children's play area for a major amusement park in Orlando, Florida. Since then, the organizations have delivered immersive, themed experiences that connect guests to stories on over 35 projects across North America.

"The cultural similarities of our companies and long history working for the same clients and in the same markets is part of what makes this a natural fit," says William Nassal, Partner of The Companies of Nassal. "In joining the companies together, we're creating a superpower resource for our clients in the construction of specialty and themed environments and experiences globally."

PCL Construction and Nassal will operate separately under the acquisition. Nassal will continue to execute on its current growth strategy under its existing leadership and management teams. The Nassal identity, market positioning and business plan will remain unchanged.

The purchase enables Nassal to take on more work than ever before and have greater access to global supplies through PCL's purchasing power. Additionally, PCL is able to offer entertainment and hospitality clients enhanced options for a more streamlined construction approach, early budgeting, greater scalability across the globe and speed to market.

About Nassal

Since 1984, The Companies of Nassal has been one of the largest leading specialty theming fabricators and program managers, focusing on award-winning rockwork and fabrication for theme parks, cultural experiences, hospitality, zoos, aquariums, and other culturally relevant immersive environments. With locations in Orlando and Los Angeles, our bi-coastal personnel, craftsmen and artisans work together cooperatively and cohesively to deliver award-winning destinations around the globe. www.companiesofnassal.com [companiesofnassal.com]

About PCL Construction



PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $6 billion USD, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at www.pcl.com.

