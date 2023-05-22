Overhaul named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , a software-based, supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance, and insurance solution for the world's leading brands, announced today it has been positioned by Gartner® once again as a Challenger in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP). This is Overhaul's second consecutive year being named a Challenger, and the third year in a row the company has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant.

(PRNewsfoto/Overhaul) (PRNewswire)

"Being visible in today's complex supply chain environment is an essential factor for success," said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul. "We believe, for the second year, this recognition in the Magic Quadrant is a vibrant tribute to the tireless efforts of our team, and their unwavering dedication to safeguarding and enhancing our clients' supply chains."

Gartner Magic Quadrant research methodology provides a graphical competitive positioning of Gartner's types of technology providers in fast-growing markets: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers. As companion research, Gartner Critical Capabilities notes provide deeper insight into the capability and suitability of providers' IT products and services based on specific or customized use cases.

"The Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platform market continues to be a competitive segment," added Conlon. "We're pleased to improve upon last year's score, but look forward to leveraging our status as industry differentiators to further propel ourselves within the Magic Quadrant in the years to come."

Through Overhaul's real-time interventions, it has mitigated loss of $250M+ in cargo value while moving over $1T in total cargo value on its platform annually. For more information on Overhaul and how its risk management and real-time visibility solutions can improve your supply chain, please visit: over-haul.com .

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the only device-agnostic supply chain visibility and risk management software company. As the global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Overhaul is a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com , and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

