PlusMedia Names Mitch Peipert as Chief Financial Officer

DANBURY, Conn., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlusMedia, LLC, a leading performance marketing agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitch Peipert as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

PlusMedia CEO Sherry Scapperotti, said, "Mitch is a proven CFO with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value. He brings a compelling blend of strategic and financial discipline, well-honed operating skills, and transformational leadership abilities. He will be a strong partner as we execute on our growth strategy and long-term value creation."

As CFO, Mitch will lead finance, technology, and human resources, as well as manage relationships with key financial partners. He will report to CEO, Sherry Scapperotti.

A seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience, Mitch has held executive level positions at Thomas Publishing Company, CSI, and TSR Wireless. He began his career at Grant Thornton. Mitch is a certified public accountant and earned his MBA at Pace University.

"I am thrilled to join the PlusMedia team, and I am inspired by their plan for the future. I look forward to leveraging my financial, strategic, and operational experience to help fuel the company through its next stage of growth and increase value for our shareholders," says Peipert.

About PlusMedia

PlusMedia, LLC is a full-service performance marketing company dedicated to helping direct-to-consumer brands and nonprofit organizations acquire and retain customers and donors and drive revenue growth. Our focus is to grow our clients' business through strategic multichannel media campaigns that expand reach, maximize ROI, and increase bottom-line profitability.

Founded in 1998, PlusMedia is a woman-led business with a 95% client retention rate. For more information, visit plusme.com.

