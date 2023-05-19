Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement for All Persons and Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired the Common Stock of HP Inc. Between February 23, 2017 and October 3, 2019 Inclusive, and Were Damaged Thereby

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION

IN RE HP INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 3:20-cv-01260-SI





CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of HP Inc. ("HP") between February 23, 2017 and October 3, 2019, inclusive, and were damaged thereby ("Settlement Class")

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California ("Court"), that the above-captioned action ("Action") has been provisionally certified as a class action for purposes of settlement, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated March 2, 2023 ("Stipulation") and the detailed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses ("Notice"). The Stipulation and Notice can be viewed at www.HPSecuritiesSettlement.com.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs, the State of Rhode Island, Office of the General Treasurer, on behalf of the Employees' Retirement System of Rhode Island, and Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds, and Defendants HP, Dion J. Weisler, Catherine A. Lesjak, Steven J. Fieler, and Enrique Lores have reached a proposed settlement of the Action on behalf of the Settlement Class for $10,500,000 in cash ("Settlement"). If approved by the Court, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing ("Settlement Hearing") will be held on July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, before the Honorable Susan Illston, United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of California, either in person at the Phillip Burton Federal Building & United States Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102, in Courtroom 1 – 17th Floor, or by telephone or videoconference (at the discretion of the Court), to determine, among other things: (i) whether, for purposes of settlement, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiffs should be appointed as class representatives for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as class counsel for the Settlement Class; (ii) whether the Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees in an amount not to exceed 18% of the Settlement Fund and payment of expenses in an amount not to exceed $250,000 (which amount may include a request for reimbursement of the reasonable costs and expenses incurred by Lead Plaintiffs directly related to their representation of the Settlement Class) should be approved. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the website for the Settlement, www.HPSecuritiesSettlement.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement proceeds. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed Notice. You may obtain a copy of the Notice, along with the Claim Form, by: (i) contacting the Claims Administrator at HP Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173010, Milwaukee, WI 53217, 1-877-388-1759, info@HPSecuritiesSettlement.com; or (ii) downloading them from the website for the Settlement, www.HPSecuritiesSettlement.com, or from Lead Counsel's websites, www.ktmc.com and www.blbglaw.com.

To be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must be a member of the Settlement Class and submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than August 14, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the Settlement proceeds, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than July 7, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not receive any benefits from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses, must be submitted to the Court. Objections must be filed or postmarked (if mailed) no later than July 7, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

HP Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173010

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-877-388-1759

info@HPSecuritiesSettlement.com

www.HPSecuritiesSettlement.com



All other inquiries should be made to Lead Counsel:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Jennifer L. Joost, Esq. Stacey M. Kaplan, Esq. One Sansome Street, Suite 1850 San Francisco, CA 94104 1-415-400-3000 info@ktmc.com Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP John J. Rizio-Hamilton, Esq. Jeremy P. Robinson, Esq. 1251 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10020 1-800-380-8496 settlements@blbglaw.com

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Northern District of California

