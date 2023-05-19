360training Acquires ACLS Medical Training & Safety Provisions--Extends Healthcare & EHS Offerings

The acquisition with ACLS and Safety Provisions aids 360training in reaching more workers than ever before. (PRNewswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training, a leading online regulated training provider, has acquired ACLS Medical Training and Safety Provisions (owners of the brand Hard Hat Training), two well-respected providers of medical training and workplace safety, respectively. Through these acquisitions, 360training will accelerate it's goal of helping to provide safer, more productive work environments that protect employees and customers, benefiting everyone.

These acquisitions are part of 360training's strategic growth plan to expand its course offerings to more learners.

By integrating the content and expertise of ACLS Medical Training and Safety Provisions into its existing platform, 360training will provide learners with an even more comprehensive range of courses and certifications across multiple industries. Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training, explains what drew him to these companies:

"We are excited to welcome ACLS Medical Training and Safety Provisions to the 360training family. Their expertise in workplace safety and medical training complements our existing offerings and strengthens our position as a leading provider of online training solutions."

The acquisitions are part of 360training's strategic growth plan to expand its course offerings and reach more learners across different industries. "Our mission at 360training is to help improve, inform, and maintain the condition, health, and safety of all workers, and our passion is universal. The acquisition with ACLS and Safety Provisions will aid us in reaching more workers than ever before," adds Samantha Montalbano, COO Health and Safety Advocate of 360training.

With a more extensive course catalog and a wider range of certifications, the company is well positioned to help learners across multiple industries achieve their professional goals and meet regulatory requirements. 360training is supported in it's growth initiatives through the strategic equity partnership with GreyLion Partners LP and Vestar Capital Partners.

Why Choose Safety Provisions?

360training acquired Safety Provisions mainly because the same goals fundamentally drive the two companies. They share the mission of reducing workplace accidents and fatalities by providing easily accessible, high-quality online safety training solutions.

In addition, all Safety Provisions courses are:

OSHA Compliant

User Friendly

100% Online

Affordably Priced

Why Choose ACLS Medical Training?

ACLS Medical Training's online courses are crafted with the same care and attention to detail that 360training demands for all its courses. By acquiring ACLS Medical Training, 360training adds to its library of healthcare courses, with the additions of the following courses for medical professionals:

Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support

Basic Life Support

Pediatric Advanced Life Support

Neonatal Resuscitation Program

About Safety Provisions

Safety Provisions, Inc. is dedicated to improving workplace safety through comprehensive training and promoting an engaging safety culture. The company is best known for establishing the brand Hard Hat Training. With a vision to eliminate accidents and fatalities in the workplace and an elite team of EHS experts, Hard Hat Training offers instruction and training resources to companies of all sizes.

About ACLS Medical Training

ACLS Medical Training empowers individual paramedics, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and physicians to improve safety in hospitals. Their goal is to teach medical professionals in an innovative learning experience that helps to enhance the systems of care that save lives.

Hennepin Partners acted as ACLS Medical Training's exclusive advisor through this acquisition.

About 360training

Since 1997, 360training.com, Inc. has provided individuals and businesses with online regulatory-approved training, facilitating a safe, healthy environment for their communities. They have delivered over four million training plans across multiple brands: Meditec, AgentCampus, VanEd, OSHAcampus, OSHA.com, Advance Online, TIPS, and Learn2Serve. Please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to learn more.

About GreyLion Partners LP

GreyLion focuses on investing in high-growth businesses in the lower middle market. They seek to partner with existing owners and management teams across the consumer, industrial, healthcare, software, and services sectors to deliver capital in tailored and flexible minority and control structures.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, focusing on Consumer, Business & Technology Services, and Healthcare.

