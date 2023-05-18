Two Hands Launched Vegan Option Made with UNLIMEAT Plant-based Sausage

Two Hands launches Vegan corn dogs available nationwide in the USA

UNLIMEAT Started selling its plant-based sausages to Two Hands, a brand popular for Korean-style corn dogs

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNLIMEAT, a pioneer in cutting-edge plant-based foods, announces the highly anticipated launch of a vegan option from Two Hands, a renowned corn dog brand celebrated for its Korean-style corn dogs.

With the rise in popularity of plant-based diets and increasing consumer demand for sustainable food options, Two Hands recognized the need to reimagine a beloved American classic. As a result, Two Hands has partnered with UNLIMEAT, a renowned vegan meat brand from Korea.

Two Hands has captured significant attention in the United States, earning renown for its Korean-style corn dogs. The brand offers a diverse range of fillings, including sausage, spicy sausage, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, and a half sausage and half cheese combination. Customers can further customize their corn dog by selecting a batter coating. In response to growing demand, Two Hands has introduced UNLIMEAT's vegan sausage, expanding their menu to offer plant-based options that cater to diverse tastes. With this expansion, Two Hands embraces a wider range of dietary preferences, expanding their customer base and ensuring everyone can sample their corn dogs.

Diverging from conventional sausage, which often contain unhealthy saturated fats and cholesterol, UNLIMEAT's plant-based sausage is cholesterol-free, has zero trans-fats, and is significantly lower in saturated fat. This innovative creation is made using UNLIMEAT's proprietary blend of premium plant proteins and thoughtfully selected natural ingredients and is targeted at both meat-eaters and consumers on plant-based diets.

"We are delighted to introduce our game-changing plant-based sausage to the American market," said Ryan Chung, co-CEO at UNLIMEAT. "While there are already several vegan sausages available in the United States, we are confident that none of them can match the taste and texture of real meat like our sausages can. We have received excellent feedback from numerous individuals during various expos and sample tests. With Two Hands now introducing our sausage as a corn dog option, we hope it will provide an opportunity for many people to experience the irresistible appeal of UNLIMEAT's Vegan Sausage."

The new plant-based corn dog from Two Hands will be available for purchase nationwide starting this month. For more information about UNLIMEAT's plant-based products, Two Hands' plant-based corn dog and to stay updated on their latest news and product offerings, please visit UNLIMEAT's website (www.unlimeat.co) or Instagram (@theUNLIMEAT)

About [UNLIMEAT]:

UNLIMEAT, a pioneering leader in innovative plant-based foods from Korea, is dedicated to creating exceptional plant-based meat using cutting-edge technology that replicates the texture, juiciness, taste, and flavor of meat. Their diverse product line includes an array of plant-based ingredients that resonate with American consumers, featuring sausages, pepperoni, tuna, pulled pork, and deli meats. These extraordinary offerings have gained widespread popularity among renowned restaurants and franchises, such as Two Hands, a celebrated corn dog brand, Jung Yuk Jeom, a highly regarded Korean barbecue restaurant, and Dokkaebier, a distinguished craft brewery located in San Francisco. Notably, UNLIMEAT was honored with a prestigious FABI (Food and Beverage Innovation) award at the National Restaurants Association food service show, showcasing their exceptional culinary achievements. UNLIMEAT also boasts the largest plant-based meat-exclusive factory in Asia, further solidifying their position as a leading force in the industry.

About [Two Hands]:

Two Hands has been capturing America's taste buds with its Korean-style corndog. The twist on the familiar and friendly food has been attracting customers of all ages and genders, with a very approachable cost range and attractive branding & storytelling. Two Hands Corn dogs operates in more than 60 locations, with hundreds more coming in the next year.

