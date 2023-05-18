ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS DEBUTS THE ST. REGIS CHICAGO, AN ARCHITECTURAL MARVEL FOREVER CHANGING THE WINDY CITY'S SKYLINE

The St. Regis Chicago Brings the Iconic Brand's Glamorous Spirit and Celebrated Rituals to the Midwest

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the highly anticipated opening of The St. Regis Chicago. Developed by Magellan Development Group and designed by Studio Gang, the world-renowned architecture and urban design practice led by Jeanne Gang, the 101-story tower is the tallest building in the world designed by a female architect, offering guests and local luminaries a new viewpoint on sophisticated dining, bespoke service, and avant-garde design in the heart of downtown Chicago.

"The debut of The St. Regis Chicago signals a significant milestone for the St. Regis brand as we grow our footprint in the United States and celebrate our first property in the American Midwest," said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "We are proud to open our doors in Chicago, an energetic and dynamic city that, like the St. Regis brand, is known for its rich history and pioneering design. Through The St. Regis Chicago we will debut a new icon within the city, sharing with our guests and local luminaries an architectural masterpiece that also represents the pinnacle of luxury hospitality today."

Located in the idyllic Lakeshore East neighborhood, The St. Regis Chicago offers easy access to the Chicago River and is a short walk from the city's leading luxury retailers, dining destinations, and notable cultural landmarks such as Millennium Park, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the famed Magnificent Mile. Making its own mark on the city's cultural landscape, The St. Regis Chicago features a unique and distinctive design composed of an interconnected series of stacked, frustum-shapes that move rhythmically in and out of plane and extend to various heights. The tower's crystalline form was inspired by nature with its facets of a shimmering gem and its gradient of green-blue glass that reflects the colors of Lake Michigan and the Chicago River.

KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group led the interiors for multiple public-facing areas of the hotel, along with the Presidential Suite and The St. Regis Spa, drawing inspiration from Chicago's rich architectural history. Throughout the hotel's public areas, spa, and Presidential Suite, metallic materials and colors, such as copper and rust, are interwoven with geometric, angular lines, offering a nod to The Great Chicago Fire and the city's geographic interconnectivity of waterways, buildings, and green spaces.

The St. Regis Chicago features 159 luxurious guestrooms and 33 exquisite suites across 11 floors. Meticulously conceived by Gensler, the guestrooms offer a place of respite and rejuvenation. A thoughtfully curated palette of natural stone and wood finishes create a connection to nature, juxtaposing its minimalistic beauty with a one-of-kind urban backdrop of skyline views. All guests of the hotel will also enjoy the signature St. Regis Butler Service, a hallmark of the brand for more than a century, which presents personalized offerings like garment pressing and packing services, ensuring that each guest's preferences are understood and anticipated at every turn.

Chicago-based restaurant group, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants will debut two dining experiences at The St. Regis Chicago for guests and locals alike to enjoy. At Miru, an all-day dining venue on the 11th floor, the menu, from Chef Hisanobu Osaka, highlights Japanese small plates, sushi, and sashimi complemented by a selection of steak and seafood. An extensive wine and sake program pairs perfectly with the menu while the desserts and pastries are led by Pastry Chef Juan Gutierrez, winner of Netflix's School of Chocolate. Designed by globally renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, Miru, which means "view" in Japanese, celebrates its address and location at the convergence of two bodies of water. Oriented toward the lakeside in its approach, the restaurant's design is grounded in Chicago Modernism and is residentially-minded in scale. The venue offers a variety of indoor and outdoor seating, in addition to private and semi-private dining spaces, and features two stunning terraces offering spectacular views of Lake Michigan, Navy Pier, and the Chicago River. The Coffee Bar on Eleven is also open daily serving a selection of grab-and-go breakfast items and handmade pastries, among other delights. Slated to debut in Fall 2023, the Tuscan steakhouse, Tre Dita, from award-winning Chef Evan Funke, will feature fresh, handmade pasta, and classic Italian steaks like bistecca Fiorentina cooked at an open-hearth wood fired grill. The restaurant, Chef Funke's first outside of Los Angeles, will be designed by David Collins Studio.

Throughout the food and beverage spaces – including The Drawing Room and Library lounge areas – guests will experience three signature St. Regis brand rituals, including Afternoon Tea, evening Champagne Sabrage, and the hotel's unique Chicago-inspired twist on the brand's signature libation, the Bloody Mary. Created by Beverage Director Diane Corcoran, The 1871 is served in a smoking glass, paying tribute to one of the most impactful events in the city's history, The Great Chicago Fire, and features a local Rye Whiskey from FEW Spirits and a rim of smoked salt.

The St. Regis Spa, commands 12,000 square-feet of the expansive Wellness Floor, evoking an urban oasis of calming sensory experiences. Guests can sip the finest champagne at the Celebration Bar, then transcend and connect in the Iridium Lounge, all before indulging in a rejuvenating spa treatment. The featured St. Regis Spa Suite offers a bespoke gathering space for VIPs, couples, families, and friends to enjoy treatment time together. Overlooking the Chicago River with sprawling views of Navy Pier & Lake Michigan, The St. Regis Chicago's fully attended fitness center features state-of-the-art fitness equipment, outdoor sundeck, yoga studio and two private fitness rooms. A palatial, heated indoor pool offers stunning views of the city and Lake Michigan.

With more than 11,000 square-feet of premier event spaces, the hotel makes the perfect venue for cherished celebrations, gatherings, and meetings. The coveted 4,721 square-foot Astor Ballroom can host receptions for up to 500 guests and the third floor Executive Function Spaces will house four executive meeting rooms plus pre-function space over 3,000 square-feet.

"We are excited to offer guests exquisite experiences that complement the city's rich history all within the walls of the skyline-defining St. Regis," adds Oliver Gibbons, General Manager, The St. Regis Chicago. "We look forward to bringing the brand's celebrated traditions and rituals to life and to continuing the brand's commitment to excellence across all sectors in hospitality."

The St. Regis Chicago hotel is adjacent to the Residences at The St. Regis Chicago, which consists of 393 condominiums, offering residents the ultimate luxury living experience and access to all of the hotel amenities in addition to its own resident-only amenity floor.

For more information and to make reservations, visit stregischicago.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Magellan Development Group

Magellan Development Group is a family-owned company that was founded in 1996. To date, Magellan is the premier developer of mixed-use properties in Chicago and has extended its footprint to other major U.S. cities, including Minneapolis, Miami, Nashville, Austin, and Somerville, MA. From conception to completion, Magellan looks after all aspects of the development process and has unique experience in interrelated fields of real estate design, construction management, development, development consultation, architecture, leasing, sales and marketing. For more information on Magellan Development Group, please visit: www.magellandevelopment.com .

About Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants is an independent, family-owned restaurant group based in Chicago that owns, manages and licenses more than 110 restaurants in Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Nevada, California, Texas, Virginia, Florida, Washington D.C. with Tennessee coming soon. We were founded in June 1971 by Richard Melman and Jerry A. Orzoff with the opening of R.J. Grunts and today, thanks to the creativity of our partners, we proudly serve guests at more than 60 concepts ranging from fast casual to fine dining restaurants. For more information, visit www.lettuce.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

