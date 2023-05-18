Smart NFT Owners Build Value, Have Fun and Earn Daily Rewards on VIMworld!

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld is excited to announce that its SmartNFT Digital Companion ecosystem is open and users are actively building value, discovering fun ways to engage and earning daily rewards. While many NFT projects have suffered in this current market or have shut down completely, VIMworld is thriving by focusing on utility and operating with a next-gen mindset.

SmartNFTs Built for Everyday Activity

Typically, when someone says "NFT" the most common association is a static image or character that is part of a collection where different attributes differentiate one from another. Many owners use their NFTs as social media profile pictures or avatars. A handful of projects achieved notoriety and sky-high valuations, and boast celebrity owners, making these a digital luxury flex.

SmartNFTs, on the other hand, were designed to add value over time by elevating the relationship between owner and asset. It starts with a dynamic companion that evolves and earns rewards every day. By feeding, playing games, participating in events and actively using the VIMworld platform over time, owners will see their SmartNFT transform right before their eyes.

Play

Visitors to the platform will notice right away that the VIMworld experience is different from other projects. While most NFTs are purchased from an initial drop or from an online marketplace, VIMWorld offers some playful options. New users can browse the SmartNFTs from the onsite Marketplace, providing an opportunity to choose the one that has already been levelled up (more on that to come). Other users from approved partner projects can migrate their NFTs to the VIMworld and create a SmartNFT version.

The adventurous can take a different route and test their luck in the new Arcade. They start by browsing different game machines, each with a set price. One may feature all entry level SmartNFTs offering a sure-bet at the outcome. Another may have an assortment of different options, including some at higher-tiers, providing an opportunity to win a SmartNFT valued at 100x the cost of playing the game.

Grow

Once a SmartNFT has been acquired, it's time to start growing. The fundamental mechanism here is feeding platform VEED tokens to the SmartNFT on a daily basis. Think of it as the next-generation savings account. As VEED tokens are deposited (i.e. fed) into the SmartNFT, the balance increases over time. As growth milestones are reached, specific tiers offer new artwork as seen in the Philippe Diamant character .

Compete

The gamification in VIMworld also includes opportunities for rivalry and competition. The newly designed Leaderboard showcases the Ultimate owners at the top as they have achieved the highest tier for their SmartNFT and have earned their bragging rights. Top feeders, caretakers and collectors can earn a spot in the Top 100 to earn monthly $POWA token rewards.

VIMworld 101

To get started, users can purchase a new SmartNFT in the Arcade or a pre-owned one from the Marketplace , with a variety of tiers and treasures. With a VIM in hand, users can expand their opportunities to play and earn further by purchasing Boxes in the Store, which contain unique and rare EGGs. Purchase an Incubator and a C-tier or higher VIM to match to start the hatching process which is now available for all users to enjoy.

VIMworld's new upgrades add more ways to have fun and earn rewards, making it one of the most exciting platforms out there! Interested users can visit VIMworld , join the Discord or check out the Vision Video to learn more. VIMworld's upcoming releases, which include games, decentralized finance (DeFi) features and greater multi-chain compatibility are just around the corner.

VIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play combine and thrive. At the heart of VIMworld are the VIMs, distinct and unchangeable digital assets that provide an unalterable system of verification. VIMs can incubate Companions from EGGS, which allow users to win instant jackpots, add unique abilities and stack gaming boosts, making VIMworld the ultimate NFT play-to-win-and-earn platform.

To connect to VIMworld and explore all features, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes compatible with Apple and Android devices or desktop of choice. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment.

