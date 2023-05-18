Retail Brokerage The Econic Company Expands Presence In Bay Area With Addition of High-Profile Team

Firm Adds Hires from Global and Boutique Competitors Including Newmark, Cushman & Wakefield, and Lockehouse; Opens Central Valley Office in Stockton

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke retail brokerage The Econic Company, which launched two years ago amidst the global pandemic by retail veteran James Chung, has expanded its presence in the San Francisco Bay Area with the addition of several high-profile hires.

Brokers Megan McArthur, Sean O'Carroll, Josh Shumsky and Matt Sweeney joined the firm from Newmark and Kyle Goni joins from Lockhouse. Broker Nicole Key also joined the firm from Cushman & Wakefield and, in a move that further underscores Econic's commitment to thoughtfully curating both high street and suburban retail solutions, opened the firm's Central Valley office in Stockton.

Econic is led by Chung, a leading Bay Area commercial real estate broker and former Cushman & Wakefield top retail producer who has transacted more than a billion dollars in total lease consideration, and began in San Jose in March 2021. And despite the broader economic backdrop, Econic has never been busier, with a slew of both landlords and tenants alike flocking to the brokerage for guidance.

The new hires join a powerhouse team of experts and bring Econic's total ranks to 16 professionals. Collectively, Econic blends boots-on-the-ground knowledge with a bespoke advisory environment to help curate the most unique, engaging retail environments in the country. The firm's guiding principles views storefronts as living organisms, from their impacts on jobs to supply chains to their surrounding communities, and maintains a client-first focus on service, not fees, regardless of deal size.

"I founded Econic with a singular focus: to provide best-in-class service to landlords and tenants alike against the backdrop of a rapidly changing retail landscape," Chung says. "I am thrilled to welcome these incredible brokers – each with a distinctive approach to retail leasing and investment, with a depth of experience I frankly feel is unparalleled in our industry – to our team. I am so confident in the counsel they'll provide to our clients and know they'll seamlessly build on our legacy of delivering consistency, creativity, and transparency to retailers and property owners."

Econic's roster of clients has included everything from well known brands like adidas, Sur La Table, Starbucks Coffee, 24 Hour Fitness, Capital One, Chase Bank, US Bank, Party City, PGA Superstore, Salon Republic, Darden, Hmart, MOD Pizza, AT&T, Hibbett Sports, Save Mart Companies, Living Spaces, Inspire Brands, WellBiz Brands, Sutter Health, Fidelity, Cinepolis, and Kids Care Dental to Michelin star chefs and restaurants like Iron Chef Morimoto, Protégé, Back Of The House, and Orchard City Kitchen. Chung's agency work on behalf of national REITs and property developers includes such names as Federal Realty, Hunter Properties, Kimco, Black Rock, Balboa Retail Partners, TRC, CIM, Jamestown, Donahue Schriber, and Keenan Land Company.

To learn more about the Econic team, visit https://theeconiccompany.com/team/.

The econic company is a bespoke commercial real estate brokerage was born of a singular goal: to bring a specialized and bespoke retail real estate experience to both landlords and tenants against an ever-changing retail and economic landscape. Learn more at www.theeconiccompany.com.

View original content:

SOURCE The Econic Company