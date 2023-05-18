PENNINGTON PARTNERS NAMED A WINNER IN THE TENTH ANNUAL FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS 2023

BETHESDA, Md., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennington Partners, a multi-family investment office that specializes in working with entrepreneurs, CEOs / founders, and their families, has been selected as a winner in the Best 'Multi-Family Office (Up to and Including $2.5 Billion AuM/AuA)' category at the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2023 program.

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards recognize the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America. Pennington was selected as the Best Multi-Family Office (up to $2.5B) due to its full-service model that includes integrated management services.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best multi-family offices in North America, which is a strong recognition for us and our entire team," noted Brian Gaister, co-founder and CEO of Pennington Partners. "Winning this award is a testament to the commitment we bring to clients every day, and we look forward to continuing our work and expanding our firm in the year ahead."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report was first to extend his congratulations to all winners and highly commended companies: "every category winner and highly commended firm has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved. We have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programmes and Family Wealth Report is no exception. These awards are so beneficial as they give organizations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers."

Winners and highly commended companies were announced on May 4th at the Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

About Pennington Partners & Co.

Originally founded to serve the needs of the two founding families who have built and sold companies in various industries, Pennington Partners & Co. mission is to elevate the lives of highly successful entrepreneurial founders and their families. We provide a breadth of investment, wealth planning, and personal financial administration solutions that were created by and for founders, CEOs, wealth creators, and multi-generational families. We partner with successful families and their advisors by providing objective advice, strategy, sophisticated investment solutions, and family office services to generate meaningfully higher efficiency while maintaining the intimacy of a single-family office. In short, our vision is to transform the landscape of financial advice for families of complex wealth, in order to deliver better outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.penningtonpartners.co.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.

