New Poll Shows Americans See Benefit of Medtech in Diabetes Management, Support Government Investment in Research and Cures

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national poll conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of AdvaMed, the medtech association, found that an overwhelming number of Americans believe medical technology plays a significant role in treating and improving the health and wellbeing of those living with diabetes, but those diagnosed with the disease struggle to manage their condition. The poll also found broad, bipartisan support for government investment in researching treatments and cures for diabetes.

"With more than 37 million Americans living with diabetes, expanding access to life-saving medical technologies that will help them better manage their illness is essential. The American people clearly see the tremendous value the medtech industry provides to those with diabetes and their families. There is also strong support for federal policies and investments that drive further innovation and lower costs for patients," said Scott Whitaker, AdvaMed President and CEO. "America's medtech companies have led the way to a new era of innovation in diabetes management and care, developing advanced insulin pumps and CGMs that, when paired with connected devices, will one day make the artificial pancreas a reality. Ensuring every patient has access to these life-saving breakthrough technologies is a top priority for AdvaMed and the medtech industry. Clearly, there is strong, bipartisan consensus among Americans that Congress and the Administration must do more to make this a reality."

"Living with diabetes today is much different than 10 years ago, in large part due to people having more access to new technology. Our innovative CGM technology, for example, is now used by more than 4.5 million people because it's simple, effective and affordable," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president for Abbott's diabetes care business, and chair of AdvaMed's Diabetes Executive Leadership Group. "We hear every day the vital role technology plays in helping people living with diabetes manage their condition. That's why Abbott remains focused on working with AdvaMed, our industry peers, health systems and government agencies to push hard for expanded access."

The poll, conducted last month by Morning Consult, surveyed 2,200 adults with a margin of error of ±2%. Key findings include:

Four-in-five adults (87%) say medical technology plays a significant role in diabetes management.

91% of adults say it should be a priority for the government to invest in research to treat and cure diabetes, including 65% who say it should be a top or important priority.

Half of adults say they have been screened for prediabetes before.

Three-in-five adults (60%) say it is difficult for someone to manage their diabetes diagnosis.

According to the CDC , more than 37 million Americans have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. The disease can damage the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves, increasing the risk of stroke and heart disease, kidney failure, and severe infection. More and more patients are relying on innovative advanced diabetes medical technologies such as continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to manage their disease seamlessly and more effectively to prevent serious adverse effects.

AdvaMed member companies produce the medical devices, diagnostic products and health information systems that are transforming health care through earlier disease detection, less invasive procedures and more effective treatments. AdvaMed members range from the largest to the smallest medical technology innovators and companies. For more information, visit www.advamed.org .

