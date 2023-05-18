NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical Academy, the nation's leading onsite eye care company, was awarded as New York City's Service in Action Community Partner at the 2023 Distinguished Service Awards Ceremony. The recognition comes after one of the most impactful years in the history of the company as they completed providing vision screenings, eye exams, and eyeglasses to over 100,000 students in NYC through a partnership with the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Department of Education. The program focused on schools with the highest rates of students in temporary housing and provided students with their eyeglasses on the same day through their onsite mobile labs.

Serving Worksites and Communities Nationwide (PRNewswire)

Leading Onsite Eye Care Company Awarded for Providing Vision Services to over 100,000 Students in 2023

The company is partnering with states, cities, local municipalities, and organizations to expand the access of their Glasses 2 Classes program nationally. Schools can book an onsite visit to provide their students with vision screenings, exams, and new eyeglasses all on the same day. Each school will receive a customized onsite flow to provide an "in and out" experience which aims to ensure that the school day is not widely interrupted by the vision services.

"More than half of parents have never taken their child to get an eye exam because they just don't have the time to take off work for a non-emergency. It is not a difficulty that the parent can easily notice or that the child can even explain," says Abby Ayoub, Founder & CEO of Optical Academy. "What people need to understand is that eye care is every student's most important tool for academic success and I can't explain in words what it feels like to be able to lead this model and change so many lives through simple eye exams and glasses at their schools," she expresses.

Aside from the impact the company is having on students nationally, Optical Academy also offers on-site eye exams, eyeglasses, and contact lenses to businesses and community organizations to provide convenient and accessible eye care to a wide range of individuals. Employers can host their own Testing in Ten Worksite Wellness or OSHA Safety program where employees can receive an eye exam and choose eyewear in under 10 minutes. Local municipalities can also sponsor community based events to bring the same affordable and convenient eye care to their residents.

Optical Academy is currently on a mission to help communities see and learn clearly, comfortably, and confidently. Their trained vision teams are partnering with local eye care professionals to provide onsite vision screenings, eye exams, and eyewear to students nationally and provide them with the tools they need to excel for a brighter future.

To partner or inquire about an Optical Academy Onsite Eyecare Event for your organization use the contact information below.

Contact:

Hana Shukri

Optical Academy

(800)530-2730

hana@optical-academy.com

Annual Distinguished Awards 2023 (PRNewswire)

Worksite Wellness & Safety by Optical Academy (PRNewswire)

Glasses 2 Classes Vision Team choosing the perfect pair for all of our students (PRNewswire)

Service in Action Partner Awarded by NYC Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan & Deputy Commissioner Dr. Leslie Hayes (PRNewswire)

Onsite Vision Team Setup (PRNewswire)

Onsite Eye Exams for Children (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPTICAL ACADEMY