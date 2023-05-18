Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept Restored - After 50 Years, Unveiled at Its Birthplace Italy

Recreated Pony Coupe Concept makes debut in Lake Como nearly 50 years after its original debut at 1974 Turin Motor Show

Rebuilt by original designer, Giorgetto Giugiaro, the Pony Coupe Concept has been faithfully recreated to exacting specifications and original materials

Original Pony Coupe Concept inspired current flagship concept, N Vision 74 which makes its Italian debut at 'Hyundai Reunion' event and then at the Concorso d'Eleganza on May 20 th

Pony Coupe Concept is now widely considered a retro-futuristic classic that has served as design inspiration for more recent Hyundai Motor models and represents a significant part of the brand's proud heritage

Like the original, the origami-like exterior design features geometric lines and pure unadorned surfaces while the minimalist interior is distinguished by its driver-focused floating architecture

COMO, Italy and SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company's recreated Pony Coupe Concept has made its world premiere — nearly 50 years after its original debut — in Lake Como, Italy. Originally unveiled at the 1974 Turin Motor Show, the Pony Coupe Concept is an important vehicle in the company's history and design heritage.

Hyundai Motor unveiled the rebuilt Pony Coupe Concept at the inaugural Hyundai Reunion, a heritage brand platform that reflects on Hyundai Motor's past and its future direction.

Under the Pony Coupe Concept restoration project, Hyundai Motor Company has brought the original Pony Coupe Concept shown at the 1974 Turin Motor Show back to life. This restoration project is a testament to the spirit, daring passion and ambition that Hyundai employees and executives had to create a global brand with the Pony Coupe Concept at its forefront.

"Despite the poor industrial environment in the 1970s, my grandfather and Hyundai's Founding Chairman Ju-young Chung poured his heart and soul into rebuilding Korea's economy and improving the lives of its people after the devastating Korean War. He finally realized his vision of making Korea a country capable of developing its own vehicles with perfection," said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. "I express my sincere gratitude to everyone from both Italy and Korea who played a critical role in the success of Pony."

"In the age of electrification, a key condition for Hyundai Motor Company to become a leader in future mobility will be our ability to remain faithful to the unshakable values we inherited," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "Moving forward, through Hyundai Reunion and other heritage communication initiatives, we will continue to leverage our past as a unique vector for our future innovation."

When asked about his first interaction with Hyundai on the development of the 1973 Pony Coupe Concept more than fifty years prior to the reunion, Giugiaro revealed: "Hyundai approached us to start a complete redesign of a model, without much experience. I was skeptical at first because I didn't know Hyundai Motor at that time. We were all impressed by the passion and commitment of the Hyundai engineers. They were sharp, curious, open and extremely eager to learn. They immediately embraced the working methods that were new to them. They sacrificed themselves to make a good impression — for company and their partners. I'm proud and honored to witness how this company has evolved since we first met."

Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group, added, "The restoration of this unique vehicle is a milestone in Hyundai's history. It represents our beginnings and our commitment to the future. It serves as a legacy for generations to come. It virtually symbolizes the mobile relay baton we are passing from the past to the future of the company."

"The Pony Coupe Concept reflects the company's gratitude and dedication to the challenging spirits that people at Hyundai Motor had back in 1974," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center. "The rebirth of the Pony Coupe Concept is a meaningful milestone in the history of Hyundai Motor because it signifies not only our beginnings but also our commitment to the future with our new dreams."

"It is very special to have significant people from the company's early days meet those who are leading the company into the future," said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. "It also marks the launch of Hyundai Reunion, our platform for showcasing the brand's heritage. This is where one can see how our past success still serves as a basis for our daring attitude today. This spirit of innovation can be seen in these two models as well as the people who made them possible."

