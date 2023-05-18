Cambria Hotels Continues Southeast Expansion with Orlando Opening

Newest property brings upscale amenities and locally inspired design to guests in popular Florida destination

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, part of the Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) family of brands, continues its expansion in top markets with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd. The new hotel joins the nearby Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport to further the brand's quest to bring modern accommodations to travelers' favorite urban destinations.

Located at 6801 Visitors Circle, the 118-room Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd pairs modern design, upscale convenience and amenities with a central location in the International Drive Resort area, near major attractions like Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Disney World. The Orange County Convention Center is just minutes away, making the hotel a convenient choice for business travelers.

"The Orlando area is a go-to destination for vacationers and business travelers alike. With a host of popular attractions, activities, and major corporations located nearby, Orlando Universal Blvd is an ideal location to expand Cambria's upscale offerings to even more travelers in the region," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, upscale development, Choice Hotels. "We look forward to offering guests the tailored amenities and curated design Cambria is known for in an unbeatable location to help make the most of their time in Orlando."

The Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd, which participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels, features the following design-forward, locally inspired amenities and experiences that appeal to the modern traveler:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces, including a rooftop lounge with a 360-degree view of the city and rooftop swimming pool.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting, plush bedding, and Bluetooth Mirrors.

Two onsite restaurants showcasing freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting spaces and a 3,650 square feet event space.

State-of-the-art fitness and business center.

The Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd was developed by Supreme International Hotels Inc. There are currently more than 65 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Detroit and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline. Cambria guests visiting any of these locations and more are able to gain enhanced rewards and benefits through the Choice co-branded, no fee credit card program.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Nashville, and Phoenix. There are currently more than 65 Cambria hotels open and nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has more than 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, email: development@choicehotels.com.

