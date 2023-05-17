NAVIGATING YOUR NEXT UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER VACATION

TRAVEL EXPERT HIGHLIGHTS TRENDING DESTINATIONS AND SHARES THE BENEFITS OF TAKING A TOUR FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

According to the Summer Travel Survey & Trends 2023 report by The Vacationer, a whopping 85% of Americans plan to travel this summer and 42% of Americans are planning to travel more this summer compared to last. With a vast array of destinations and styles of vacations available, how can travelers save much-valued time and money in navigating the where, how, when and even why of planning a vacation? On May 11th, Terry Dale, president & CEO of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) discussed the uptick in summer travel and current travel trends. He also shared the benefits of booking a guided tour and offered up some 'off the beaten path' destinations to plan your next adventure!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9147851-ustoa-unforgettable-summer-vacation/

TERRY'S TRAVEL TRENDS INCLUDE :

OFF THE BEATEN PATH ITINERARIES - Unique destinations like Türkiye are growing in popularity. Türkiye welcomed 51.4 million visitors in 2022, making it one of the world's most prominent travel destinations. Apart from its successful figures, Türkiye is also a pioneer country in sustainable tourism and started a nationwide sustainable tourism program in 2022. Tour operators like Collette bring guests off the beaten path to secret hideaways like Dalyan, a relaxing riverbank town connected to the Mediterranean Sea and filled with local charm.

CULTURE IS IN - Countries such as Malta offer thousands of years of intriguing history. Malta , a Mediterranean Archipelago with three sister islands, Malta , Gozo and Comino, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state. Club Adventures' Malta tour offers exceptional culinary experiences, and visits to local craft villages so that you're fully immersed in the culture.

SIMPLE SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL – Zagreb is a Croatian city of delightful contrasts - it is both young and old, cosmopolitan, and alternative, a mix of Austro-Hungarian and modern architecture, bursting with over 30 museums, 30 theaters, and many galleries and festivals. Tour operators like Intrepid Travel work with locally owned and operated accommodations in Zagreb , which helps support the local economy and provides authentic experiences for travelers. Itineraries often include visits to local artisans, like Radiceva and Tkalciceva Street, and Ilica, where travelers can learn about traditional crafts like embroidery, pottery and woodworking while also supporting small, local businesses.

For more information please visit: www.ustoa.com/tournow

MORE ABOUT TERRY DALE:

Named president of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) in January 2011, Terry Dale assumed the additional role of Chief Executive Officer on January 31, 2013. Among Dale's responsibilities at USTOA are developing the association's strategic marketing initiatives, leading the association's government advocacy on issues affecting tour operators, and working with other travel and tourism industry decision makers to identify mutual challenges and opportunities. With the distinction of being the third president in USTOA's 50-year history, Dale also serves as a key ambassador and spokesperson for USTOA. Under Dale's leadership, the association has seen significant growth in the profile of and attendance to the USTOA Annual Conference & Marketplace, which brings Active Tour Operator Members together with Associate Members in meaningful and engaging dialogue and events. A global leader in tourism, Dale is a sought-after speaker who has addressed international travel and leadership audiences around the world including keynote speeches in China, Tanzania, Colombia, Jordan, Israel, UK, Chile and beyond. During USTOA's 50th anniversary in 2022, Dale led the association to focus "50 years forward" on key issues of sustainability and DEI. His previous positions include five years with NYC & Company – The NYC Convention and Visitors Bureau-- where he was executive vice president; and ten years as president and CEO of the Greater Providence Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as president of the New England Society of Convention and Visitor's Bureaus.

multivumediarelations@multivu.com

Produced for: United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA)

View original content:

SOURCE United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA)