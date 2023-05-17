American Thoracic Society Selects Immune IQ to Present Breakthrough Point-of-Care Diagnostic Technology at the 2023 Respiratory Innovation Summit

Immune Reveal™ , developed in collaboration with Honeywell, generates one of the most powerful data sets in the industry, and when translated by artificial intelligence, is able to "read" diseases a patient's immune system has detected even before symptoms present





Massachusetts General Hospital clinical study successfully demonstrated Immune Reveal's ability to reliably generate a large cellular dataset whose data combination has been independently shown in peer-reviewed publications to yield high-accuracy sepsis identification

TWIN CITIES, Minn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immune IQ, a point-of-care diagnostic platform company, has been selected by the American Thoracic Society (ATS) to showcase its Immune Reveal™ platform at the 2023 Respiratory Innovation Summit. Developed in collaboration with Honeywell, Immune Reveal is the first-of-its-kind point-of-care diagnostic platform. Immune Reveal integrates automatic disease screening with confirmatory testing to rapidly provide unique insights into a variety of diseases, including sepsis, heart disease, cancer, and COVID-19. Immune IQ founder and CEO, David Deetz, will present on May 20, 2023, at 11:30 am EST.

"The human immune system is widely recognized as a near-perfect tool for detecting disease, even far in advance of noticeable symptoms. Immune Reveal is the first platform that can both read and decode the immune system's data in as soon as five minutes," said Deetz. "It is an honor to have been chosen by the American Thoracic Society to present at this year's Respiratory Innovation Summit and share how Immune IQ is transforming the way we diagnose and treat a wide range of health conditions by harnessing the power of the human immune system."

The Immune Reveal point-of-care diagnostic platform provides diagnostic data more rapidly and cost-effectively than ever before. By generating one of the most powerful data sets in the industry and integrating artificial intelligence into its system, Immune Reveal can lead the way to a new standard of care in diagnosis and treatment. Immune IQ is pursuing sepsis identification as the initial test to be commercialized on the Immune Reveal platform.

"Sepsis continues to be one of healthcare's biggest global problems," said James C. Fackler, M.D., professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Immune IQ Scientific Board member. "We will soon begin a large prospective observational study using the Immune IQ system to characterize the immune response to severe infection in critically ill children so treatments may begin before there is organ dysfunction. Success will be lives saved and improved quality of life for survivors."

Sepsis affects more than 50 million people globally each year, and it is responsible for nearly 20 percent of deaths. According to research from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, sepsis is also a major economic burden, with estimated costs of more than $62 billion per year in the U.S. alone. Yet, as many as 80 percent of sepsis deaths could be prevented with rapid diagnosis and treatment. Immune IQ's Immune Reveal platform can solve the two major challenges with sepsis – broad screening and rapid identification. Its impact will be significant in the ongoing battle against this pervasive disease.

About ATS Respiratory Innovation Summit

The 2023 ATS Respiratory Innovation Summit, held from May 19-22 in Washington, D.C., will bring together investors and healthcare professionals to witness the latest advancements in pulmonary, critical care and sleep technology. Immune IQ was among 26 companies chosen from a highly competitive applicant pool with innovations in all areas of pulmonary, critical care, or sleep.

About Immune IQ

Immune IQ is a point-of-care diagnostic platform company, with technology that can read the human immune system to drive a new standard of care in disease diagnosis. Immune IQ, in collaboration with Honeywell, has developed Immune Reveal, the first point-of-care analyzer capable of reading a patient's immune system to identify diseases detected by it. Immune Reveal's detection approach can be used to solve many of the world's long-standing diagnostic challenges including sepsis, heart disease, cancer, COVID-19 and more. Protected by more than 100 patents, the Immune Reveal instrument, as well as the tape-based 3M™ test card, are fully developed and clinically validated. For more information about Immune IQ and its technology, visit www.immuneiq.com.

