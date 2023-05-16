Unique Estate with Dramatic Views of Sierra Nevada Mtns Heads to Luxury Auction® May 25

LAKE TAHOE, Nev., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An amenity-rich property located just off the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and within a one-hour drive of Lake Tahoe has been scheduled for sale at luxury auction® on May 25. The 15-acre estate was recently seeking a buyer at $7 million but will now be sold to the highest bidder without reserve and regardless of price, per the auction terms. Veteran, luxury property auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions, headquartered in Miami, FL, has been retained by the property owner to manage the sale in cooperation with listing agent Tamara "Tami" Fegert of Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, the listing brokerage of record.

The Nevada property was custom-built by its current and only owners to serve as a private, residential retreat for their large family. They affectionately named it Tulach na Greine, an Irish phrase roughly translated as "the hill in the sun." The large parcel includes a sprawling, tri-level estate plus a separate guesthouse. Both properties were carefully designed to offer unobstructed views of the majestic Sierra Nevada Mountains from nearly every room.

"The incredible mountain views provide a sense of inspiration and serenity. It's certainly not your average backyard view," stated Trayor Lesnock, founder and president of Platinum Luxury Auctions. "The property was carefully developed and sited in order to maximize and appreciate those views."

In addition to its picturesque backdrop, the property's main estate offers more than 20,000 sf of living area, with 7 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half baths, along with a host of unique amenities. The standout feature may be its indoor pool complex, which is directly accessible from the main living areas, and includes a large lap pool with a diving board in addition to a smaller children's/wading pool and a separate jacuzzi. The two-story complex is surrounded by ample deck space and includes both ground level and elevated planter's boxes – perfect for creating a modern greenscape or tropical gardens.

Additional features of the main residence include a chef's kitchen with commercial-grade appliances such as a walk-in freezer, a fitness room with locker area, steam room and sauna, multiple offices, a large workshop and garage parking for 6 vehicles. There is also a library with "secret door" access to added storage. An impressive gaming parlor offers billiards and snooker tables plus an Irish pub-themed bar with materials imported from Ireland.

The separate, two-story guesthouse offers 2,343 sf of interiors, with 3 beds and 2 full baths, in addition to big-picture windows emphasizing the mountain views.

Grounds include a private, gated entry with gently winding driveway, mature landscaping, various water features, a "multi-sport court" and 5 undeveloped acres ready for additional structures or for use as recreation space.

The property is available for previews by daily appointment though the auction's bidder registration date of Thursday, May 24. Registration details are available by contacting Ms. Trudy Vella, Platinum's project manager, at 800.674.2997. Additional property and auction information is available online at NevadaLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and in select international markets. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.27 billion in auction sales to date, while consulting or advising on more than $3.15 billion in luxury property assets worldwide. Discover more at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

