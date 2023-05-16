Smith+Nephew helps personalize robotically-enabled surgery with AI-powered planning software and data visualization platform

LONDON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today introduces two key products that close the feedback loop for its robotics and digital surgery portfolio – Personalized Planning powered by AI and RI.INSIGHTS Data Visualization Platform.

Smith+Nephew's CORI Surgical System with Personalized Planning powered by AI and guided by RI.INSIGHTS Data Visualization Platform (PRNewswire)

These solutions transform data into contextual intelligence by enabling surgeons to see how pre-operative surgical plans and intra-operative decision-making link to post-operative outcomes.

RI.KNEE ROBOTICS™ v2.0 – Personalized Planning powered by AI

Smith+Nephew's CORI™ Surgical System expands its capability in knee replacement with Personalized Planning powered by AI, guided by RI.INSIGHTS data. This new addition enables the surgeon to set the initial implant placement within the total knee arthroplasty procedure based on AI-guided reference values and the surgeon's planning preferences for specific implants and patient-specific deformities.

"Advanced analytics combined with the CORI Surgical System will offer a new dimension in joint arthroplasty. It will allow for true personalization when performing joint replacement procedures," said Dr. Thorsten Seyler of Duke University.

This AI-powered enhancement enables surgeons to customize planning to both their preferences and the patient's anatomy at the time of surgery.

RI.INSIGHTS Data Visualization Platform

Through the RI.INSIGHTS Data Visualization Platform, surgeons can reference individual case performance and benchmark that data against an anonymised global database. The platform was designed to give surgeons a simple and effective way to link patient reported outcome measures (PROMs) to pre-operative planning and intra-operative decisions in robotically-enabled knee replacements.

Surgeon-specific dashboards provide the ability to analyze procedure data, such as case times, resections and alignment, and ligament tensioning data from the CORI Digital Tensioner. RI.INSIGHTS delivers an elegant solution to visualize data, connect PROMs, address known challenges with information access and utilization, and transform surgical insights into actionable information.

"The ability to retrospectively and prospectively evaluate and characterize data, to do what is best for every patient is unique and something we have not been able to do before now," said Dr. Steven Nishiyama at Desert Orthopaedic Center.

Smith+Nephew's robotics and digital surgery portfolio closes the feedback loop between intra-operative decision-making and post-operative evaluations as part of an on-going AI-initiative and continued investment in software and data solutions.

To learn more about the latest advancements in orthopaedic reconstruction and discover more about robotics and computer-guided solutions, please go to www.smith-nephew.com .

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology company focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 19,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2022. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

