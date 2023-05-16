Lowe's Companies, Inc. to host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 23

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, May 23. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

What: First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call When: 9 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, May 23 Where: Visit the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com How: Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from noon EST on May 23, 2023 through May 22, 2024 by visiting Events & Presentations on our Investor Relations website and clicking on Q1 2023 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the United States, where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts: Shareholder/Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Kate Pearlman

Steve Salazar

704-775-3856

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

kate.pearlman@lowes.com





