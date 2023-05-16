InPlay Announces Strategic Collaboration for No-Code Connected Sensor Solutions with NXP® Semiconductors

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InPlay Inc, a provider of innovative wireless connectivity SoC technology is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, aimed at revolutionizing the development of connected sensors. The collaboration leverages InPlay's award-winning NanoBeacon™ IN100 SoC and NXP's ultra-low power 3-axis accelerometers, magnetic switch and pressure sensors to offer customers a comprehensive and easy-to-use solution.

The In100 SoC is a powerful and efficient Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon solution that is built on InPlay's proprietary ultra-low-power SoC design platform using Bluetooth® Low Energy 5.3 technology. It is the world's first no-code Bluetooth Low Energy beacon solution and eliminates the need for software programming, making it a game-changer for connected sensor developers. With a provided configuration tool, developers can easily configure the device for various operational modes based on their application needs without any code.

NXP has a rich history of supplying sensors for automotive, industrial IoT, and medical markets. NXP's next-generation sensors, including ultra-low power 3-axis accelerometers FXLS8974CF and FXLS896xAF for motion wake-up applications, magnetic switch NMH1000 and absolute pressure sensors MPL3115A2S and FXPQ3115BVS, are enabling transformation across a range of industrial IoT and medical applications. Integrating sensing technologies from NXP with IN100 will enable a comprehensive ecosystem for connected sensors platforms, allowing customers to expand addressable markets and explore new use-cases. Customers can gain additional value by combining TPMS (NTM88) product with IN100 for automotive applications.

The combination of the IN100 SoC and NXP's sensors provides a highly optimized and flexible solution that is designed to meet the most demanding performance and power requirements. This solution makes it easier for developers to develop connected sensors quickly and easily for a wide range of applications, including industrial IoT, automotive, and consumer electronics.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with NXP," said Jason Wu, cofounder, and CEO of InPlay Inc. "This collaboration will allow us to bring our cutting-edge no-code technology to a wider audience, making the development of connected sensors easier and more accessible than ever before."

"NXP is always looking for ways to enhance our customers' experience and help them stay ahead of the curve with the latest in sensor technology," said Dave Monk, Vice President and General Manager of the Motion Sensor Product Line at NXP Semiconductors. "NXP knows what it takes to build connectivity solutions that enable next generation use cases and our collaboration with InPlay will enable our customers to explore new use cases and applications in a wider range of vertical markets where power and remote connectivity are crucial to success. Now almost any NXP sensor can be a smart connected sensor, with minimal effort from the developer, helping to expand the reach of the IoT."

This strategic collaboration between InPlay and NXP is a major milestone in the evolution of connected sensor technology. With InPlay's innovative no-code Bluetooth Low Energy SoC solutions and NXP's expertise in sensors and system solutions, customers can expect a complete ecosystem that is designed to meet their needs and simplify the development process. We are excited to bring this new offering to market and continue to drive innovation in the industry.

InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China. More information can be found at https://www.inplay-tech.com.

