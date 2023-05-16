Hadean and Film Soho producing a metaverse-ready Twiggy documentary at Cannes Film Festival

LONDON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse company, Hadean, is teaming up with film & TV studio, Film Soho, to produce an interactive virtual documentary about the life of iconic British supermodel, Twiggy. Supported by Epic Games, disguise and AWS, the new partnership employs metaverse technology to deliver a photo-realistic interactive experience to a global live audience of fans, while challenging the boundaries of modern filmmaking.

Film Soho x Hadean Studio - Virtual Experience (PRNewswire)

Directed by award-winning actress and filmmaker Sadie Frost, the documentary's final scene is being produced live at the Cannes Marché du Film Festival on May 17th, in just 48 hours, using Film Soho's on-site virtual production stage. The scene will see Twiggy immersed into a photo-realistic virtual recreation of London's Carnaby Street in the 1960s, built by disguise using Epic Games' Unreal Engine.

Alongside this, a live virtual experience powered and designed by Hadean makes use of the same Unreal Engine environment as the documentary, engaging users with interactive elements based on Twiggy's memories of the time.

This uses pixel streaming infrastructure from AWS to make the interactive world instantly accessible through browsers on PC and mobile. Hadean's technology synchronises Unreal Engine instances on the backend to enable a single shared experience for thousands of globally distributed users at a time.

The experience also integrates exclusive behind-the-scenes live streams of the filming of the documentary, allowing audiences to witness the setup of Film Soho's LED Stage, hear direct conversations between the crew and stars, and watch Twiggy film her part of the documentary in the very same virtual environment that they are occupying.

Setting a new precedent for filmmaking, the event aims to demonstrate how bleeding-edge technology is revolutionising how big screen content is produced and experienced. It is the first project that uses metaverse technology to connect and immerse fans into the story and environments of a film during its production phase.

The partnership marks Hadean's first foray into interactive experiences for media and film, having proven its technology in enterprise, life sciences and gaming.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Film Soho, disguise, AWS and Epic on this exciting project," said Craig Beddis, CEO of Hadean. "Virtual production is the future of filmmaking, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this new way of enabling audience participation in a traditionally one-way industry."

Film Soho added: Film Soho Co-Founder & Director Nick Hamson added: With our newly installed V-Studios stage it seemed only fitting to introduce this technology into the Twiggy production; teaming with Hadean to create this incredible immersive experience is next the level of filmmaking which we are delighted to embrace.

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean is a venture backed startup reimagining distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web 3.0 and the metaverse. Its technology and creative expertise drives for scalability, interoperability and security in connected virtual experiences, serving customers in the enterprise, commercial, gaming and government sectors. To date, Hadean has worked with organisations such as Microsoft, Minecraft, Epic Games, Sony, Gamescoin, Pilxelynx, Francis Crick, CAE, BAE and Thales. Visit www.hadean.com .





Film Soho are Official Partners of Marché du Film and Cannes Next

Film Soho is a dynamic group of companies that form a mini studio in the heart of Soho, London. Working in multiple sectors of the industry under bespoke brands, they form a fully integrated group: Soho Talent collaborates with established actors to develop film and TV content, while Captain Dolly produces in-house. V-Studios offers the first fully fledged Virtual Production stage in Soho, prioritising sustainable filmmaking. KrADR boasts London's largest ADR stage and works with all the major studios. Film Post is the grading and sound facility. Theatrical distribution and sales operate under Studio Soho, which is known for quality theatrical content.

Website: www.filmsoho.co.uk

disguise has a twenty-year history powering the world's most spectacular visual experiences including live concerts for artists like Beyonce, location-based experiences like Illuminarium, virtual productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime and extended reality stages for companies like Siemens and Verizon and broadcast coverage for ITV and TUDN. disguise is a real-time production platform delivering the next dimension of visual experiences, bridging the physical and the virtual. Its combination of 3D visualisation software, cloud solutions, platform, hardware and services provides creatives and technical teams the ability to realise any creative vision - no matter the complexity. Recognised by the Financial Times as a 2022 Tech hero, disguise is also a Recipient of the Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy Award and Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation.

www.disguise.one/

V Studios Film Soho's cutting-edge virtual production (VP) arm also makes its return to Cannes this year after previously establishing a fully functioning VP stage at Cannes 2022 where it successfully hosted the Cannes Next Virtual Production workshops for market & festival attendees.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077505/Film_Soho_x_Hadean.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hadean