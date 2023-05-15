VOXX International Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced its financial results for its Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended February 28, 2023.

Commenting on the Company's results and business outlook, Pat Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer stated, "While we had a lot of positive developments and continued to win new business and expand globally, Fiscal 2023 was certainly a challenging year. From inflation, fears of recessions across the globe, the retail environment and ongoing supply chain constraints, we faced a myriad of roadblocks this year and our results came in lower than expected. We're anticipating continued softness in the global economy and at retail, though chip availability has improved which should positively impact our Automotive business. We continued to grow the Onkyo and Pioneer business and have plans to expand our footprint globally this year. Additionally, our Biometrics segment should show considerable improvement with new accounts awarded and several projects underway."

Mr. Lavelle continued, "Given the near-term market outlook, we continue to lower expenses and manage our capital prudently. We're optimistic for a rebound domestically as we move further into the year and with fewer supply chain disruptions. Our view of the opportunities within each of our segments has not changed and we remain bullish on our future prospects when there is a return to a more normalized operating environment."

Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Comparisons

Net sales in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended February 28, 2023, were $136.5 million as compared to $163.9 million in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended February 28, 2022, a decrease of $27.4 million or 16.7%.

  • Automotive Electronics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter were $49.5 million as compared to $50.6 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decrease of $1.1 million or 2.2%. For the same comparable periods, OEM product sales were $21.9 million, an increase of $6.7 million, with the increase driven primarily by higher sales of OEM remote start and security products as chip scarcity lessened, and due to higher OEM rear-seat entertainment products due to new launches and increased volume with select customers. Aftermarket product sales were $27.6 million, a decline of $7.9 million, which was primarily driven by lower sales of aftermarket security products, higher levels of customer inventory on hand, fewer vehicles due to supply chain shortages and softness in the U.S. economy.
  • Consumer Electronics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter were $86.7 million as compared to $113.1 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decrease of $26.4 million or 23.4%. For the same comparable periods, Premium Audio product sales were $61.9 million, a decline of $29.5 million, and other consumer electronics ("CE") product sales were $24.8 million, an increase of $3.0 million. Lower segment sales were primarily attributable to lower domestic sales of premium home theater speakers, wireless speakers and mobility products, as well as lower sales internationally due to the weaker European markets compared to the prior year, partially offset by higher sales of Onkyo and Pioneer related products. The declines in other CE product categories was primarily due to a slowing of the global economy as several product categories were down, partially offset by an increase in domestic wireless speakers and reception products, and an increase in sales of Schwaiger products in Germany.
  • Biometrics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter were $0.4 million as compared to $0.1 million in the comparable year-ago period, an increase of $0.3 million, with the improvement primarily related to sales to new customers secured throughout the year.

The gross margin in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was 25.4% as compared to 26.8% in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, a decline of 140 basis points. For the same comparable periods, the Company reported:

  • Automotive Electronics segment gross margin of 25.4% as compared to 20.1%. The year-over-year improvement of 530 basis points was primarily driven by steps the Company has taken to address ongoing chip constraints, which positively impacted gross margin for the comparable periods. More normalized OEM production also had a positive benefit on the Company's gross margin, and the Company also experienced higher gross margins related to its aftermarket offering.
  • Consumer Electronics segment gross margin of 25.3% as compared to 29.8%. The year-over-year decline of 450 basis points was primarily driven by higher supply chain costs and surcharges, lower sales of premium home theater speaker products and, an increase in sales to discount channel customers in Europe. This was partially offset by mitigation steps the Company has taken through pricing adjustments and other sourcing strategies.
  • Biometrics segment gross margin of 39.8% as compared to negative gross margin in the comparable year-ago period.

Total operating expenses in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter were $47.6 million as compared to $40.7 million in the comparable Fiscal 2022 period, an increase of $6.9 million or 17.0%. However, within operating expenses for the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $7.4 million, and non-cash intangible asset impairment charges of $1.3 million. Excluding these non-cash charges, total operating expenses for the comparable fourth quarter periods improved by $1.7 million or 4.3%.

For the same comparable periods:

  • Selling expenses of $11.4 million declined by $1.9 million or 14.5%, driven by lower commissions and salesmen salaries, and a decline in website and credit card expenses, partially offset by higher advertising and trade show expenses, among other factors.
  • General and administrative expenses of $20.1 million decreased by $0.7 million or 3.8% primarily due to lower executive compensation and a decline in office expenses, partially offset by higher restructuring-related expenses which are not present in the prior year period, among other factors.
  • Engineering and technical support expenses of $7.6 million declined by $0.1 million or 1.2%, primarily due to lower direct labor expenses, partially offset by higher research and development expenses in support of various programs within the Company's business segments.
  • Acquisition costs declined by $0.4 million as the Company incurred acquisitions costs in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter associated with the asset purchase agreement signed with Onkyo Home Entertainment Corporation and the joint venture created with Sharp Corporation to complete the transaction.
  • Goodwill impairment and intangible asset impairment charges of $7.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively, as a result of reductions in projected volumes from OEM customers recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. There were no impairment charges recorded in the comparable Fiscal 2022 period.

The Company reported an operating loss in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter of $12.9 million as compared to operating income of $3.2 million in the comparable Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter.

Total other income, net, in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was $0.2 as compared to total other expense, net, of $0.1 million in the comparable Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. Interest and bank charges increased by approximately $0.9 million, and equity in income of equity investee increased by $0.7 million, partially offset by an expense of $1.0 million related to the interim arbitration award associated with the Seaguard arbitration. Other, net increased by approximately $1.5 million, primarily as a result of changes in foreign currency.

Net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was $19.3 million as compared to net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $2.8 million in the comparable Fiscal 2022 period. The Company reported a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.80 in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter as compared to basic and diluted income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.11, in the comparable Fiscal 2022 period.

The Company reported an Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") loss in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter of $9.1 million as compared to EBITDA in the comparable Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter of $8.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was $3.0 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA in the comparable Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter of $9.7 million.

Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022 Year-End Comparisons

Net sales in the Fiscal 2023 twelve-month period ended February 28, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023"), were $534.0 million as compared to net sales of $635.9 million in the comparable Fiscal 2022 period ended February 28, 2022 ("Fiscal 2022"), a decline of $101.9 million or 16.0%.

  • Automotive Electronics segment net sales in Fiscal 2023 were $174.8 million as compared to $200.6 million in Fiscal 2022, a decline of $25.8 million or 12.9%. For the same comparable periods, OEM product sales were $73.0 million as compared to $65.0 million, an increase of $8.0 million or 12.2%, and aftermarket product sales were $101.8 million as compared to $135.6 million, a decline of $33.7 million or 24.9%.
  • Consumer Electronics segment net sales in Fiscal 2023 were $357.8 million as compared to $433.9 million in Fiscal 2022, a decline of $76.2 million or 17.6%. For the same comparable periods, Premium Audio product sales were $274.5 million as compared to $344.0 million, a decline of $69.4 million or 20.2%, and Other Consumer Electronics product sales were $83.2 million as compared to $89.9 million, a decline of $6.7 million or 7.5%.
  • Biometrics segment net sales in Fiscal 2023 were $1.0 million as compared to $0.9 million in Fiscal 2022, an increase of 18.6%.

The gross margin in Fiscal 2023 was 25.1% as compared to 26.7% in Fiscal 2022, a decline of 160 basis points. Within the segments for the same comparable periods:

  • Automotive Electronics segment gross margin was 24.3% as compared to 23.6%, up 70 basis points.
  • Consumer Electronics segment gross margin of 25.5% as compared to 28.0%, down 250 basis points.
  • Biometrics segment gross margins of 34.2% as compared to gross margin of 21.0%.

Total operating expenses in both Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022 were $161.6 million. Excluding the non-cash goodwill impairment and non-cash intangible impairment charges incurred in Fiscal 2023, total operating expenses declined by $8.7 million or 5.4%. Within this and for the same comparable twelve-month periods:

  • Selling expenses of $47.0 million declined by $3.5 million, or 7.0%.
  • General and administrative expenses of $74.5 million declined by $1.4 million, or 1.9%.
  • Engineering and technical support expenses of $31.5 million were essentially flat.
  • Acquisition costs decreased by approximately $3.6 million.
  • Goodwill impairment and intangible asset impairment charges of $7.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively, as a result of reductions in projected volumes from OEM customers recorded in Fiscal 2023. There were no impairments for Fiscal 2022.

The Company reported an operating loss in Fiscal 2023 of $27.3 million as compared to operating income of $7.9 million in Fiscal 2022.

Total other expense, net, in Fiscal 2023, was $3.7 million as compared to total other expense, net, of $33.8 million in Fiscal 2022. Within this and for the same comparable twelve-month periods:

  • Interest and bank charges of $4.6 million increased by $2.1 million.
  • Equity in income of equity investees of $7.0 million declined by $0.9 million.
  • Interim arbitration award of $3.9 million as compared to $39.4 million.
  • Other, net was a loss of $2.1 million, as the Company had net foreign currency losses of $3.7 million in Fiscal 2023.

Net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation in Fiscal 2023 was $28.6 million as compared to a net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $22.3 million in the comparable Fiscal 2022 period. The Company reported a basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $1.17 in Fiscal 2023 as compared to a basic and diluted net loss per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.92 in Fiscal 2022.

EBITDA in Fiscal 2023 was a loss of $12.3 million as compared to an EBITDA loss in Fiscal 2022 of $6.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2023 was $8.6 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2022 of $39.9 million.

Balance Sheet Update
As of February 28, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million as compared to $27.8 million as of February 28, 2022. Total debt as of February 28, 2023 was $39.2 million as compared to $13.2 million as of February 28, 2022. The increase in total debt is primarily related to $29.0 million outstanding on the Company's Domestic Credit Facility as of February 28, 2023, and there was nothing outstanding as of February 28, 2022. The additional variances in total debt related to a $0.5 million decline associated with the Company's Florida mortgage and a $0.6 million decline in the shareholder loan payable to Sharp Corporation. Total long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs as of February 28, 2023 was $37.5 million as compared to $9.8 million as of February 28, 2023.

Conference Call Information
The Company will be hosting its conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. Those wishing to ask questions following management's remarks should use the dial-in numbers provided.

Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures recognized by GAAP. EBITDA represents net (loss) income, computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense and bank charges, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, foreign currency losses (gains), life insurance proceeds, non-recurring gains, acquisition costs, certain non-recurring legal and professional fees, settlements and awards, non-recurring severance expense, restructuring-related expenses, and impairment charges. Depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency losses (gains), and impairment charges are non-cash items.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in our Form 10-K because we consider them to be useful and appropriate supplemental measures of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA helps us to evaluate our performance without the effects of certain GAAP calculations that may not have a direct cash impact on our current operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of certain costs or gains relating to certain events that occurred during the periods presented allows for a more meaningful comparison of our results from period-to-period. These non-GAAP measures, as we define them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly entitled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be assessed in isolation from, are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

About VOXX International Corporation
VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC, as such descriptions may be updated or amended in any future reports we file with the SEC. The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply shortages and logistics costs and delays; global economic trends; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; operational execution by our businesses; changes in law, regulation or policy that may affect our businesses; our ability to increase margins through implementation of operational improvements, restructuring and other cost reduction methods; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the War in the Ukraine  and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. 

Tables to Follow

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

February 28, 2023 and February 28, 2022

(In thousands, except share data)




February 28,
2023



February 28,
2022


Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

6,134



$

27,788


Accounts receivable, net



82,753




105,625


Inventory, net



175,129




174,922


Receivables from vendors



112




363


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



19,817




21,340


Income tax receivable



1,076




734


Total current assets



285,021




330,772


Investment securities



1,053




1,231


Equity investments



22,018




21,348


Property, plant and equipment, net



47,044




49,794


Operating lease, right of use assets



3,632




4,464


Goodwill



65,308




74,320


Intangible assets, net



90,437




101,450


Deferred income tax assets



1,218




40


Other assets



3,720




3,245


Total assets


$

519,451



$

586,664


Liabilities, Redeemable Equity, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest, and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

35,099



$

76,665


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



41,856




53,974


Income taxes payable



2,276




2,714


Accrued sales incentives



21,778




23,755


Contingent consideration, current



4,500




685


Interim arbitration award payable



43,388




39,444


Contract liabilities, current



3,990




4,373


Current portion of long-term debt



500




2,406


Total current liabilities



153,387




204,016


Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs



37,513




9,786


Finance lease liabilities, less current portion



63




78


Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



2,509




3,298


Deferred compensation



1,053




1,231


Contingent consideration, less current portion






5,750


Deferred income tax liabilities



4,855




5,300


Other tax liabilities



966




1,083


Prepaid ownership interest in EyeLock LLC due to GalvanEyes LLC



7,317




2,451


Other long-term liabilities



2,947




3,508


Total liabilities



210,610




236,501


Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable equity



4,018




3,550


Redeemable non-controlling interest



232




511


Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock:







No shares issued or outstanding







Common stock:







Class A, $.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized, 24,538,184 and 24,476,847 shares issued and

21,167,527 and 21,614,629 shares outstanding at February 28, 2023 and February 28, 2022, respectively



246




245


Class B Convertible, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,260,954 shares issued and outstanding



22




22


Paid-in capital



296,577




300,453


Retained earnings



97,997




126,573


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(18,680)




(17,503)


Less: Treasury stock, at cost, 3,370,657 and 2,862,218 shares of Class A Common Stock at February 28, 2023 and

February 28, 2022, respectively



(30,285)




(25,138)


Less: Redeemable equity



(4,018)




(3,550)


Total VOXX International Corporation stockholders' equity



341,859




381,102


Non-controlling interest



(37,268)




(35,000)


Total stockholders' equity



304,591




346,102


Total liabilities, redeemable equity, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity


$

519,451



$

586,664


VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

Years Ended February 28, 2023, February 28, 2022, and February 28, 2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Year Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended




February 28,
2023



February 28,
2022



February 28,
2021


Net sales


$

534,014



$

635,920



$

563,605


Cost of sales



399,715




466,442




405,058


Gross profit



134,299




169,478




158,547












Operating expenses:










Selling



46,967




50,507




43,786


General and administrative



74,508




75,955




69,798


Engineering and technical support



31,464




31,540




20,897


Acquisition costs



(36)




3,552




287


Goodwill impairment charge



7,373




-




-


Intangible asset impairment charges



1,300




-




1,300


Total operating expenses



161,576




161,554




136,068


Operating (loss) income



(27,277)




7,924




22,479


Other (expense) income:










Interest and bank charges



(4,643)




(2,532)




(2,979)


Equity in income of equity investee



6,969




7,890




7,350


Interim arbitration award



(3,944)




(39,444)




-


Investment gain



-




-




42


Other, net



(2,055)




323




746


Total other (expense) income, net



(3,673)




(33,763)




5,159












(Loss) income before income taxes



(30,950)




(25,839)




27,638


Income tax (benefit) expense



(39)




1,626




4,272


Net (loss) income


$

(30,911)



$

(27,465)



$

23,366


Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(2,335)




(5,132)




(3,401)


Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation


$

(28,576)



$

(22,333)



$

26,767












Other comprehensive (loss) income:










Foreign currency translation adjustments



(1,876)




(3,317)




4,365


Derivatives designated for hedging, net of tax



309




633




(305)


Pension plan adjustments, net of tax



390




158




18


Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax



(1,177)




(2,526)




4,078


Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation


$

(29,753)



$

(24,859)



$

30,845












Net (loss) income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - basic


$

(1.17)



$

(0.92)



$

1.11












Net (loss) income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - diluted


$

(1.17)



$

(0.92)



$

1.09












Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic)



24,325,938




24,287,179




24,201,221


Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted)



24,325,938




24,287,179




24,650,106


Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to VOXX International Corporation to EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA






Fiscal



Fiscal



Fiscal




2023



2022



2021


Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation


$

(28,576)



$

(22,333)



$

26,767


Adjustments:










Interest expense and bank charges (1)



3,847




1,825




2,404


Depreciation and amortization (1)



12,451




12,053




10,907


Income tax (benefit) expense (1)



(21)




1,626




4,272


EBITDA



(12,299)




(6,829)




44,350


Adjustments:










Stock-based compensation



609




907




1,749


Foreign currency losses (1)



3,615




635




862


Life insurance proceeds



-




-




(420)


Investment gain



-




-




(42)


Acquisition costs



(36)




3,552




287


Non-routine legal fees



2,452




1,912




-


Interim arbitration award



3,944




39,444




-


Severance expense (2)



864




-




-


Gain on sale of tradename



(97)




-




-


Professional fees related to distribution agreement with GalvanEyes LLC



-




325




-


Restructuring-related expenses



870




-




-


Goodwill impairment charge



7,373




-




-


Intangible asset impairment charges



1,300




-




1,300


Adjusted EBITDA


$

8,595



$

39,946



$

48,086




(1)

For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the Company, interest expense and bank charges, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense (benefit), and foreign currency losses (gains) added back to Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation have been adjusted in order to exclude the minority interest portion of these expenses attributable to EyeLock LLC and Onkyo, as applicable.

(2)

Includes severance expenses for employee terminations resulting from non-recurring events, such as the departure of Section 16(b) officers of the Company.

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

Three Months Ended February 28, 2023, February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


February 28,
 2023


February 28,
 2022


February 28,
 2021

Net sales

$

136,522



$

163,880

 



$

162,521


Cost of sales

101,856



119,987



120,153


Gross profit

34,666



43,893



42,368








Operating expenses:






Selling

11,404



13,338



12,810


General and administrative

20,073



19,346



18,417


Engineering and technical support

7,620



7,716



5,955


Acquisition costs

(172)



273



-


Goodwill impairment charge

7,373



-



-


Intangible asset impairment charges

1,300



-



1,300


Total operating expenses

47,598



40,673



38,482


Operating (loss) income

(12,932)



3,220



3,886


Other (expense) income:






Interest and bank charges

(1,542)



(692)



(699)


Equity in income of equity investee

1,596



926



2,844


Interim arbitration award

(986)



-



-


Other, net

1,114



(352)



(7)


Total other income (expense), net

182



(118)



2,138








(Loss) income from before income taxes

(12,750)



3,102



6,024


Income tax expense (benefit)

5,749



2,000



(2,452)


Net (loss) income

$

(18,499)



$

1,102



$

8,476








Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

755



(1,659)



(972)


Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$

(19,254)



$

2,761



$

9,448








Other comprehensive income (loss):






Foreign currency translation adjustments

789



(520)



757


Derivatives designated for hedging, net of tax

45



167



209


Pension Plan adjustments, net of tax

337



99



103


Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

1,171



(254)



1,069


Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$

(18,083)



$

2,507



$

10,517








Net (loss) income per common share attributable to VOXX International

Corporation – basic

$

(0.80)



$

0.11



$

0.39


Net (loss) income per common share attributable to VOXX International

Corporation - diluted

$

(0.80)



$

0.11



$

0.38


Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic)

24,073,542



24,311,912



24,206,248


Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted)

24,073,542



24,044,833



24,993,408


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Attributable to VOXX International Corporation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 




Three

Months

Ended


Three

Months

Ended


Three

Months

Ended



February

28, 2023


February

28, 2022


February

28, 2021

Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation


$

(19,254)



$

2,761



$

9,448


Adjustments:







Interest expense and bank charges (1)


1,347



468



497


Depreciation and amortization (1)


3,045



3,162



2,779


Income tax expense (benefit)


5,767



2,000



(2,452)


EBITDA


(9,095)



8,391



10,272


Adjustments:







     Stock-based compensation


202



213



295


     Foreign currency (gains) losses


(252)



367



417


     Acquisition costs


(172)



273



-


     Non-routine legal fees


1,566



443



-


     Interim arbitration award


986



-



-


     Severance expense (2)


864



-



-


     Gain on sale of tradename


(97)



-



-


     Restructuring-related expenses


338



-



-


     Goodwill impairment charge


7,373



-



-


     Intangible asset impairment charges


1,300



-



1,300


Adjusted EBITDA


$

3,013



$

9,687



$

12,284




(1)

For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the Company, interest expense and bank charges, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense (benefit), and foreign currency losses (gains) added back to Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation have been adjusted in order to exclude the minority interest portion of these expenses attributable to EyeLock LLC and Onkyo, as applicable.

(2)

Includes severance expenses for employee terminations resulting from non-recurring events, such as the departure of Section 16(b) officers of the Company.

