GLE Completes Detailed Engineering on ATCO Hydrogen Project

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gas Liquids Engineering Ltd. (GLE) is pleased to announce the successful completion of detailed engineering for integration of hydrogen production and storage as a part of ATCO Gas and Pipelines Ltd.'s (ATCO's) Fort Saskatchewan Hydrogen Blending Project. The facility will use an electrolyzer to produce hydrogen from water and electricity, which will then be briefly stored before being introduced into the existing natural gas distribution system to approximately 2,100 customers. GLE was responsible for the detailed design of the onsite storage tank, vent stack, and piping connecting these facilities to ATCO's electrolyzer and blending facility.

Blending began in October 2022 with approximately five per cent hydrogen content, and ATCO intends to increase the blend rate to 20 per cent in 2023. The customers receiving the hydrogen blended natural gas will experience no impact to the operation of the appliances within their homes, or the reliability of their natural gas service but benefit from reducing the carbon footprint of their homes. Using GLE's expertise, ATCO's next steps include integrating the electrolyzer into the system to begin producing hydrogen directly onsite.

"GLE is pleased to work with ATCO towards producing increasingly environmentally friendly gas products. With the extensive natural gas network that exists in Canada, hydrogen blending into natural gas systems is a natural first step in the development of a hydrogen economy in Canada. GLE is pleased to work with ATCO on the integration of environmentally friendly solutions into the existing natural gas systems of Canada."

Justin Wagner , Director of Facilities Engineering, Gas Liquids Engineering

"With critical input from GLE, ATCO's hydrogen blending project is leading the country, which at five per cent is already the highest blend rate in all Canada and is set to increase to 20 per cent in late 2023. In the years to come, transitioning our customers' heating needs to hydrogen will cost less than other possible options, and still be as safe and reliable as natural gas is today, making it a key way to reduce emissions as our systems move to 100 per cent hydrogen over time."

Patrick Bain , Director, Hydrogen Projects & Technology Development, ATCO Gas & Pipelines Ltd.

About GLE:

Gas Liquids Engineering is a Canadian engineering leader in energy, gas, and liquids processing facilities. In addition to one of the most extensive resumes of operational CO 2 sequestration projects globally, GLE is a Canadian leader in renewable fuels projects including hydrogen, SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuels), and HDRD (Hydrogenation Derived Renewable Diesel). GLE media enquiries can be addressed to info@gasliquids.com.

