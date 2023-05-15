CORAVIN DISRUPTS WINE CATEGORY ONCE AGAIN WITH LAUNCH OF REVOLUTIONARY SINGLE-SERVE SYSTEM

Coravin Vinitas™ Addresses Industry Need to Reach Younger Consumers

BOSTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin, the premier global wine technology company, revolutionized the way wine is consumed 10 years ago with the launch of its preservation system that pours wine without removing the cork. The company is now disrupting the category again with the launch of its next industry-changing device, Coravin Vinitas™, designed to help businesses share preserved tastings of wine with a wider audience, meeting the younger consumer need of "try before you buy" while boosting their interest in wine education.

Designed for wineries, distributors, retailers, and wine schools, Coravin Vinitas™ is a revolutionary small-footprint device that conveniently transfers wine into smaller consumables with up to 12 months of preservation, as tested in-house by Coravin as well as with third-party labs. Coravin Vinitas™ allows businesses an easier and more sustainable method to meet the growing consumer demand to taste before purchasing by enabling Sample Bottle production as needed. The on-site operation negates the need for fast consumption, maintains quality control, and reduces sample and shipping budgets.

"Until now, there has not been a scalable automated product that creates single-serve formats and maintains the quality of the wine inside for months, as opposed to weeks," said Greg Lambrecht, Coravin founder and inventor. "With Coravin Vinitas™, companies, hospitality services, and trade can sample and fractionalize any bottle, any time, on-site, ensuring the highest quality experience for businesses and consumers, no more needlessly shipping full-size bottles where only a taste is needed."

"During the early days of the pandemic, we spotted a gap in the market for this type of self-use fractionalization device that would allow our customers to send samples, preserved for months, to their trade customers and consumers," said Chris Ladd, Coravin CEO. "Since then, we have continued to see the wine industry struggle to connect with a younger consumer audience who have far more options to choose from than previous generations. Coravin Vinitas™ addresses this need and is primed to change the way the world consumes wine."

Coravin spent more than eighteen months building and testing the Coravin Vinitas™ with wineries, retailers, and wine schools around the world including Napa Valley Wine Academy, Langton's, Ceretto, Château Montelena, ONX, Alkina, Stéphane Derenoncourt of Domaine de l'A, Château Haut Bailly, Tooth & Nail Wine Co., Benom, Clos Solene, Claudio Martins Wine Advisor, Justin Leone, and more.

To learn more about Coravin Vinitas™ or schedule a live demo, visit CoravinVinitas.com.

About Coravin, Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology company on a mission to change the way the world experiences wine. Through innovation, Coravin empowers wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and trade professionals to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

Coravin provides best-in-class products to expand wine-by-the-glass programs. From restaurant Sommeliers to wine store owners, Coravin products are used and trusted by wine professionals around the world to power profitable, unique, and successful wine programs. These award-winning wine-by-the-glass systems allow you to sample, serve, and enjoy any wine, in any amount, at any time. Pour and preserve wines for weeks, months, or even years.

